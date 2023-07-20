MHT CET 2023 Final Merit List Released, CAP Round 1 Registration Commence Today

MHT CET 2023 Final Merit List: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET 2023 final merit list. Those who have registered for the MHT CET counselling process can visit the official website to download the final merit list and check the status.

The MHT CET 2023 counselling final merit list is available online. To check the same candidates are required to log in using the application number and date of birth. Candidates who have registered for the counselling can visit the official website and complete the registrations for CAP round 1 from today onwards. As per the schedule, the last date to apply and confirm the option form of CAP Round- is July 22, 2023. The provisional allotment list of CAP round 1 will be available on July 25, 2023.

MHT CET final merit list is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to check the final merit list.

MHT CET Final merit list - Click Here

How to Check MHT CET Final Merit List 2023

The MHT CET 2023 final merit list is available online. Candidates can check the final merit list by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET

Step 2: Click on the BE, B.Tech link

Step 3: Click on the final merit list link

Step 4: Enter the application number and date of birth

Step 5: Download the final merit list for further reference

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Registration

The registrations for CAP round 1 are being conducted from today, July 20 to 22, 2023. The provisional allotment of CAP round-I will be out on July 25, 2023. Students can accept the offered seat through their candidate login from July 26 to 28, 2023.

