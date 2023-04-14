MHT CET 2023 Registration for MHMCT Ends Today, Apply Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2023 Registration 2023: As per the official schedule, the authorities will close the registrations for Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (M.HMCT) today i.e. April 14, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for MAH M.HMCT CET 2023 must do the same by today only. They can visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org for registration purposes.

Candidates who belong to the General category (within and outside Maharashtra) will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1000. Whereas, those who belong to the backward class and persons with disabilities (from Maharashtra) must pay Rs 800.

How to Apply for MHT CET 2023 Registration?

Eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website. They must have the documents scanned and handy before filling out the form. Check the steps to apply here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on MAH-M.HMCT CET 2023 from technical education

Step 3: Now, complete the registration process

Step 4: Log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the MHT CET application form 2023

MAH M.HMCT CET 2023 Exam

The MAH M.HMCT CET will be held at various examination centers within Maharashtra State. The exam will have a duration of 60 minutes. The test will comprise Multiple choice questions and there will be no negative marking. The mode of the exam can be either offline or online.

MHT CET 2023 is held through the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai, for admission to Professional Courses to the first year of a full-time postgraduate degree in M.HMCT programmes for the academic year 2023–24. Several testing locations within Maharashtra State will host the exam.

