MHT CET Law Counselling 2023 Registration Extended, Apply Till June 27

MHT CET Law Counselling 2023 registrations have been extended till June 27, 2023. Candidates can apply on the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org. Check the steps to register here.

Updated: Jun 23, 2023 18:38 IST
MHT CET Law Counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the deadline for MHT CET 5-year LLB counselling registration. Candidates who appeared in the entrance test can now apply till June 27, 2023, on the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org before the deadline. 

According to the official schedule, the authorities will display the alphabetical list of Round 1 on June 30, 2023. cetcell.mahacet.org. The authorities will resolve grievances related to the alphabetical list between June 30, to July 2, 2023. Also, candidates will be able to edit the application form and upload required documents through the candidate login during this timeline.

MHT CET Law Counselling 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply for counselling is given below:

MHT CET 5 Year BA LLB Counselling Registration Link

Click Here

Documents Required for MHT CET Law Counselling 2023

Check out the list of important documents below:

  • Class 10 & 12 mark sheet (having broad and obtained mark details)
  • Passport-size photo 
  • Scanned signature
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

How to Apply for MHT CET Law Counselling 2023?

Candidates can check out the below-mentioned steps to register for counselling process-

Step 1: Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Go to new candidate registration and answer the question

Step 3: If yes, then proceed with registration and roll number

Step 4: Click on check CET details and details will be reflected 

Step 5: Verify details and click on the save & next button

Step 6: Enter asked details & generate and confirm the password

Step 7: Click on registration button, details will be sent to the registered number or email

Step 8: Now, log in with the required credentials

Step 9: Upload relevant documents and submit

