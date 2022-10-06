MP B.E 2022 Counselling Round 2 seat allotment Results Announced, Check at dte.mponline.gov.in

MP B.E Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education has announced the MP B.E 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results for engineering admissions. Candidates who have applied for the Round 2 Seat Allotment process can visit the official website of DTE MP to check the allotment result. To check the MP B.E 2022 Round 2 Counselling Results students are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the link given.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Round 2 Seat Allotment procedure are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the link provided.

According to the schedule provided on the official website, the Round 2 Allotment result and letter will be available on the official website until October 11, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website - dte.mponline.gov.in or click on the link provided here to check the allotment result.

MP B.E 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link

MP B.E Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

The MP B.E Round 2 Counselling allotment result has been announced based on the merit secured by students in the qualifying exam. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the MP. B.E Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result.

Step 1: Visit the MP Counselling official website

Step 2: Click on the Counselling seat allotment list available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Login credentials in the link given

Step 4: Download the provisional allotment letter

What after MP B.E Seat Allotment Results

After the MP B.E Round 2 Seat Allotment Result is declared those candidates who are willing to float their seats under round 2 are required to select the upgrade option after logging in and mentioning the selected institutions and courses.

Candidates allotted seats under Round 2 and who wish to upgrade need to submit an additional application fee online. In case the fee is not submitted the upgrade application of the candidates will be locked.

Also Read: DU SOL Admission 2022: Registration For Newly Launched Courses Begins at sol.du.ac.in