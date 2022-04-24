MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Expected Soon at mpbse.nic.in, Know Pass Percentage from Last Years Here

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Soon: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare MP Board 10th 12th results 2022 anytime soon now. Students will have to visit the official website to check their MPBSE result. However, there is no official announcement to the student’s question ‘MP Board result kab aayega'. Around 18 lakhs students had appeared for the MP Board class 10th and 12th exams 2022.

As and when the MP Board 10th and 12th Results are announced, they will be published online and made available to the students online via the official website mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Alternatively, students will also be able to check MP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 online via results.jagranjosh.com website as well.

MP Board Result 2022 Key Statistical Highlights

According to the reports shared by media agencies, in total, around 17.5 lakh students have appeared for the MP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022 which was held in February and March months. The exam was held at 3586 designated exam centres across the state. Of the total, around 10.66 lakh students have appeared for Class 10 exam while the rest, i.e., around 7.5 lakh have appeared for Class 12 examination. Following the successful conclusion of the examination, the Madhya Pradesh Board had roped in over 30,000 teachers to evaluate around 35 lakh answer sheets of 17.5 lakh students.

MPBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022: Pass Percentages of Last 5 Years

With just a few days left for the declaration of MP Board 10th and 12th Results for secondary and senior secondary students, it is also important for them to look at the pass percentage reported over the years. Last year, i.e., in 2021, MPBSE reported 100% pass percentage as results were declared in accordance with alternatively evaluation criteria based on internal assessment. Prior to this, the general range for MP Board 10th Result Pass Percentage has been in between 60% to 65% while for Class 12 the range has been between 66% and 72%. The detailed year-wise analysis of MP Board 10th and 12th Result Pass Percentage is provided below:

MP Board Result Class Pass Percentage 2021 Class 12 100 per cent Class 10 100 per cent 2020 Class 12 68.81 per cent Class 10 62.84 per cent 2019 Class 12 72.37 per cent Class 10 61.32 per cent 2018 Class 12 68 per cent Class 10 66.54 per cent

With MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 expected soon, it would be interesting to see if we surpass the high benchmark set for pass percentages in Class 10 and Class 12 Results or not.

