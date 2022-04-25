MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to Check MPBSE Results @mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: As per the recent updates, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to soon announce the class 10, 12 board exams 2022. As of now the official date of MP board results is not yet released, however, the board is expected to release the result in the last week of April 2022. Students will be able to check their MP Board 10th result at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.

Recently, as per media reports, Balwant Verma, Controller, MP Board informed that “Now we are working on to further the process of declaring the results. Both the Class 10th, 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April." For the latest update on MP Board 12th result, stay updated on this page. This year, in MP board class 10, 12 exams 2022 a total of 18 lakh students appeared.

Where to check MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022?

Once released, the MP Board result 2022 for classes 10th and 12th will be declared on the official websites of MPBSE - mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, results.gov.in. Apart from these websites, students will also be able to check their result on this page. This year, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will also release the toppers list, as it was not released last year because the result was based on an internal assessment.

How to Check MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022?

According to the media reports, the Madhya Pradesh Board is going to announce Class 10, 12 results 2022 this week. To check the MP board result, students will have to go to the official website - mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic. Further, they on the homepage, click on MPBSE class 10, 12 results 2022 link. Now, on the new page enter roll number and date of birth and click on the submit tab. The MP board 10th, and 12th results will appear on the screen.

MP 10th and 12th Result Statistics

Last year the MP Board result was declared based on an alternative way of evaluation. The board exams were cancelled due to COVID-19. MPBSE reported 100% pass percentage in both class 10th and 12th. In 2022, MP class 10th result, 8,93,336 students appeared on the exam and the pass percentage was recorded at 62.84% whereas in class 12th, 68.81% students passed in the exam.

