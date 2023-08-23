MP Board 10th, 12th supplementary RWL result 2023 declared, know how to check here

MP Board Supplementary RWL Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the results of the RWL (Re-appearing Without Loss of Year) supplementary exam of classes 10 and 12 online. Students can download their MP HSC, HSSC marksheet only at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and mponline.gov.in. They need to use their login credentials: roll number and application number to check MP Board RWL result 2023.

The board also announced the results of the MP HSSC vocational exam RWL result. This year, MPBSE class 10 supplementary examination was held from July 18 to 27, 2023. Whereas the class 12 supplementary examination was held from July 17 to 27, 2023.

MP Board RWL Result 2023 Link for HSC and HSSC

Candidates can check the table below that has MPBSE classes 10th and 12th result link:

Result Links MPBSE HSC (Class 10th) Main Examination RWL Result Click Here MPBSE HSSC (Class 12th) Main Examination RWL Result Click Here MPBSE HSSC (Class 12th) Vocational Main Examination RWL Result Click Here

Where to check MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2023?

Those who appeared for the class HSC and HSSC RWL exams can check their MP Board supplementary result at the official websites. Check below the list of websites on which students can download their MPBSE supplementary marksheet:

mpbse.nic.in mpresults.nic.in mpbse.mponline.gov.in

How to check MP Board RWL supplementary results 2023?

Students can check their class 10th and 12 supplementary result MP board from the official website: mpbse.nic.in and also from the official results portal mpresults.nic.in. Check steps to know how to check result:

Step 1: Go to the official websites: mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and find the respective result link

Step 3: Alternatively click on these direct links to check HSC RWL, HSSC RWL, and HSSC Vocational RWL results provided on this page above

Step 4: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter roll number and application number, and click on submit tab

Step 6: The MP RWL results will appear, download and take a printout of it

Details mentioned on MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result RWL 2023

Students can find the below-mentioned details in the MP Board HSC, HSSC supplementary result 2023. They must verify the details mentioned in the online class 12 supply result MP board and ensure that there is no discrepancy.

Name of the student

Parents name

School name

Exam name

Roll number

Subject name

Subject code

Total marks

Marks obtained in theory and practical exams

Result status

What is MP Board RWL Exam 2023?

Madhya Pradesh RWL (Re-appearing Without Loss of Year) exam allows students who have failed in one or more subjects in the regular exam to appear for the re-examination without losing an academic year. Those who have passed in MP Board RWL exam will be promoted to the next class.

