MP Govt to Award ₹239 Crore to 94,000 Top Scoring Class 12 Students

Madhya Pradesh government to award approximately 94,234 meritorious class 12 students, with a whooping INR 239 crore laptop aid today, July 4, 2025. The scheme called ‘Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana’ aims to encourage and empower the students who appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 12 Exams, scoring 75 percent or more, where the selected students will receive a total of INR 25,000 to buy a laptop to aid their studies.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wrote on his X post, "I'm delighted that on 4th July, we will extend financial incentives of Rs 25,000 each to 94,234 students who have scored 75 percent or above in the Class 12 MP Board examinations."
मुझे प्रसन्नता है कि कल 4 जुलाई को हम प्रदेश में 12वीं कक्षा में 75% या उससे अधिक अंक प्राप्त करने वाले 94,234 विद्यार्थियों को लैपटॉप के लिए प्रत्येक विद्यार्थी ₹25 हजार की प्रोत्साहन राशि देंगे।— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 3, 2025
यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के विकसित भारत की ध्येय प्राप्ति के लिए… pic.twitter.com/8ejmVDQ93I
The ‘Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana’ Scheme has been in effect since its inception in 2009-10 where it has helped over 4.3 lakh students and disbursed over INR 1080 crore. The scheme aims to foster digital literacy and support pursuing higher education among youth. In 2023-24, around 89,710 students received financial aid under this scheme.
The scheme covers both regular and self-taught students from government and recognised non-government schools. A student hailing from general category must have secured a minimum of 75% and 65% for students from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).
