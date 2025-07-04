MP Govt to Award ₹239 Crore to 94,000 Top Scoring Class 12 Students

Madhya Pradesh government to award approximately 94,234 meritorious class 12 students, with a whooping INR 239 crore laptop aid today, July 4, 2025. The scheme called ‘Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana’ aims to encourage and empower the students who appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 12 Exams, scoring 75 percent or more, where the selected students will receive a total of INR 25,000 to buy a laptop to aid their studies.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wrote on his X post, "I'm delighted that on 4th July, we will extend financial incentives of Rs 25,000 each to 94,234 students who have scored 75 percent or above in the Class 12 MP Board examinations."