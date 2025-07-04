Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
MP Govt to Award ₹239 Crore to 94,000 Top Scoring Class 12 Students

Madhya Pradesh government will provide INR 25,000 to over 94,234 Class 12 students who achieved 75% or more in MPBSE exams, under the ‘Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana.’ The scheme aims to encourage digital literacy and higher education. Students must have secured 75% from general category and 65% from SC/ST categories from both government and recognized non-government schools to be eligible for the scheme.

Jul 4, 2025, 12:19 IST
Madhya Pradesh government to award approximately 94,234 meritorious class 12 students, with a whooping INR 239 crore laptop aid today, July 4, 2025. The scheme called ‘Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana’ aims to encourage and empower the students who appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 12 Exams, scoring 75 percent or more, where the selected students will receive a total of INR 25,000 to buy a laptop to aid their studies.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wrote on his X post, "I'm delighted that on 4th July, we will extend financial incentives of Rs 25,000 each to 94,234 students who have scored 75 percent or above in the Class 12 MP Board examinations."

The ‘Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana’ Scheme has been in effect since its inception in 2009-10 where it has helped over 4.3 lakh students and disbursed over INR 1080 crore. The scheme aims to foster digital literacy and support pursuing higher education among youth. In 2023-24, around 89,710 students received financial aid under this scheme.

The scheme covers both regular and self-taught students from government and recognised non-government schools. A student hailing from general category must have secured a minimum of 75% and 65% for students from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

