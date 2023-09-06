MP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2023 Dates Revised, Check MBBS, BDS schedule at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the revised schedule for MP MBBS, BDS mop-up round counselling. Candidates who have qualified NEET can register online for the MP state counselling process till September 7. They need to visit the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in to register for MP NEET UG counselling.

Soon after the registration is over, candidates have to fill in their choices for the MP NEET counselling process till September 12, 2023. The MP MBBS admission is given based on merit rank, preference filled, reservation criteria, and availability of seats, etc.

MP NEET UG Mop-Up Round Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates who have been allotted seats under the second round of MP NEET UG counselling 2023 will have to report to the colleges for document verification and secure their admission by tomorrow. Those appearing for Madhya Pradesh MP NEET counselling must go through the table to know the mop-up round complete schedule:

Events Dates Last date for MP NEET UG registration for mop-up round September 7, 2023 MP state merit list and eligible candidate list September 8, 2023 Release of vacancies September 8, 2023 Choice filling and locking by candidates September 9 to 12, 2023 MP seat allotment result mop-up round September 15, 2023 Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college September 16 to 21, 2023

How to register for MP MBBS Counselling 2023?

To register for MP NEET counselling, candidates have to visit the official website. Go through the steps to know how to register for mop-up round:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage enter NEET UG roll number and password

Step 3: Enter basic information, NEET scores and other required information

Step 4: Pay the specified application fees and submit the form

Step 5: Download it and take printout for future references

