  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2023 Dates Revised, Check MBBS, BDS schedule at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2023 Dates Revised, Check MBBS, BDS schedule at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: DME has revised the Madhya Pradesh mop-up round counselling dates. The candidates can complete their fresh registration for MP NEET UG mop-up round till September 7, 2023 at dme.mponline.gov.in. Know details here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 6, 2023 13:30 IST
MP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2023 Dates Revised
MP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2023 Dates Revised

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the revised schedule for MP MBBS, BDS mop-up round counselling. Candidates who have qualified NEET can register online for the MP state counselling process till September 7. They need to visit the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in to register for MP NEET UG counselling. 

Soon after the registration is over, candidates have to fill in their choices for the MP NEET counselling process till September 12, 2023. The MP MBBS admission is given based on merit rank, preference filled, reservation criteria, and availability of seats, etc.

MP NEET UG Mop-Up Round Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates who have been allotted seats under the second round of MP NEET UG counselling 2023 will have to report to the colleges for document verification and secure their admission by tomorrow. Those appearing for Madhya Pradesh MP NEET counselling must go through the table to know the mop-up round complete schedule: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date for MP NEET UG registration for mop-up round

September 7, 2023

MP state merit list and eligible candidate list

September 8, 2023

Release of vacancies  

September 8, 2023

Choice filling and locking by candidates

September 9 to 12, 2023

MP seat allotment result mop-up round

September 15, 2023

Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college 

September 16 to 21, 2023

How to register for MP MBBS Counselling 2023?

To register for MP NEET counselling, candidates have to visit the official website. Go through the steps to know how to register for mop-up round: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in 

Step 2: On the homepage enter NEET UG roll number and password

Step 3: Enter basic information, NEET scores and other required information

Step 4: Pay the specified application fees and submit the form 

Step 5: Download it and take printout for future references  

Also Read: MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Admission Process Re-starts Tomorrow; Check Schedule Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023