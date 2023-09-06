MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Admission Process Re-starts Tomorrow; Check Schedule Here

  1. Home
MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 admission process will begin again on the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in. The remaining candidates can complete the same tomorrow: September 7, 2023.

Updated: Sep 6, 2023 12:06 IST
MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has released an official notification stating that candidates who were allocated seats in the second round will be provided the last opportunity to complete their admission process. The decision has been made considering the students who could not complete their admissions due to some reasons. 

Thus, the MP NEET UG Counseling 2023 admission process will be reopened on the online portal tomorrow: September 7, 2023. Candidates can utilise this chance to complete their admission process. After admission, admitted candidates will also be allowed to take the option of upgrading for the mop-up round. 

MP NEET UG Round 2 Notification- CLICK HERE

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Revised schedule

Check out the important events alongside dates here:

Event

Date

Reporting and document verification under round 2

September 7 till 8 pm

Upgradation under round 2 and round 1

September 7 till 12 pm

Mop up round counselling

Fresh registration by new candidates

August 29 to September 7

Publication of state merit list and eligible candidate list

September 8

Publication of vacancies

September 8

Choice filling and locking

September 9 to 12

Seat allotment result

September 15

Reporting at the allotted institute

September 16 to 21

As per the MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates who have been allocated seats under Rounds 1 and 2 and are willing to upgrade can do the same till September 7, 2023. Those who have been allocated seats in the second round of MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 must report to their respective institutes and complete their admission by tomorrow: September 7, 2023. 

