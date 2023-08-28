MP NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result 2023 releases at dme.mponline.gov.in, check steps to download here

MP NEET Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has released the allotment result of round 2 MP MBBS and BDS course on August 28, 2023. Candidates can download the MP NEET seat allotment list 2023 pdf online at the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.

Candidates can check the allotted college, programme, round 2 opening and closing rank by downloading the MP NEET UG seat allotment result 2023. Those who have been assigned seats in round 2 are required to report at the colleges on or before August 29, 2023, along with their original documents.

MP MBBS/BDS Counselling Round 2 Dates

Candidates who are participating in Madhya Pradesh NEET UG round 2 counselling can check the table to know the dates below:

Events Dates MP NEET allotment result August 28, 2023 Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission August 29 to September 3, 2023 Upgradation for mop-up round by admitted candidates of the second round and candidates of first round who opted for upgrdation in second round through the candidate's login August 29 to September 9, 2023

How to check the MP NEET UG second round seat allotment result 2023?

Candidates registered for MP NEET UG round 2 counselling can check their allotment result pdf by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the latest instructions button, on the homepage

Step 3: Click link - Second Round Allotment List - MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling 2023

Step 4: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference

Reporting at the allotted centres after MP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2023

After the release of allotment round 2 result, candidates must download the MP MBBS letter before reporting to their allotted college. They have to pay an online fee to secure the admission allotted under the MP NEET UG counselling round 2. They must report to their allotted college within the stipulated time and should bring the following documents.

Documents Required for MP NEET Counselling 2023

Those who have been allotted seats can check the list of documents required during reporting at the allotted colleges:

NEET result 2023

NEET admit card

Candidate class certificate (PH/FF/SN)

Income certificate

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate

Affidavit of not being the domicile of stated other than MP

