MP NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result 2023 releases at dme.mponline.gov.in, check steps to download here

MP NEET Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has released the allotment result of round 2 MP MBBS and BDS course on August 28, 2023. Candidates can download the MP NEET seat allotment list 2023 pdf online at the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
Candidates can check the allotted college, programme, round 2 opening and closing rank by downloading the MP NEET UG seat allotment result 2023. Those who have been assigned seats in round 2 are required to report at the colleges on or before August 29, 2023, along with their original documents.
MP NEET UG Allotment Result 2023 of Round 2 - Direct Link (Available Now)
MP MBBS/BDS Counselling Round 2 Dates
Candidates who are participating in Madhya Pradesh NEET UG round 2 counselling can check the table to know the dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
MP NEET allotment result
|
August 28, 2023
|
Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission
|
August 29 to September 3, 2023
|
Upgradation for mop-up round by
admitted candidates of the second round and candidates of first round who opted for upgrdation in second round through the candidate's login
|
August 29 to September 9, 2023
How to check the MP NEET UG second round seat allotment result 2023?
Candidates registered for MP NEET UG round 2 counselling can check their allotment result pdf by following the steps provided below:
Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the latest instructions button, on the homepage
Step 3: Click link - Second Round Allotment List - MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling 2023
Step 4: A pdf file will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference
Reporting at the allotted centres after MP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2023
After the release of allotment round 2 result, candidates must download the MP MBBS letter before reporting to their allotted college. They have to pay an online fee to secure the admission allotted under the MP NEET UG counselling round 2. They must report to their allotted college within the stipulated time and should bring the following documents.
Documents Required for MP NEET Counselling 2023
Those who have been allotted seats can check the list of documents required during reporting at the allotted colleges:
- NEET result 2023
- NEET admit card
- Candidate class certificate (PH/FF/SN)
- Income certificate
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile certificate
- Affidavit of not being the domicile of stated other than MP
