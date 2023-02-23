MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2023 Announced at msbte.org.in, Get Direct Link Here

MSBTE Winter Result 2023: Maharashtra Board of Technical Education has released the MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the January 2023 Diploma examination can visit the official website and download the exam result.

MSBTE conducted the Winter diploma exams from January 3 to 24, 2023. Students who have appeared for the MSBTE winter exams can download the result by entering the Enrollment Number or Seat Number in the result link available.

MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2023 is available on the official website - msbte.org.in. Candidates can also check the MSBTE Winter Exam Result 2023 through the direct link available here.

MSBTE Winter Result 2023 - Click Here

Steps to check the MSBTE 2023 Winter Exam Result

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has released the Winter siploma examination result on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided here to check the MSBTE winter Exam Result

Step 1: Visit the MSBTE official website

Step 2: Click on the Winter Exam Result link

Step 3: Enter the Enrollment Number/ Seat Number in the result link given

Step 4: Download the MSBTE 2023 Winter Result 2023

Details mentioned on MSBTE 2023 Winter Result

The MSBTE 2023 Winter Result will contain the following details

Candidate name and roll number

Name of the examination

Subjects appeared

Marks secured in the exam

Qualifying status of the student

MSBTE conducted the practical exams for the newly admitted 1st-semester students from December 26 to 30, 2022 while the practical exams for the remaining students were conducted from December 22 to 30, 2023.

