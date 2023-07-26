Mumbai Rain Updates: All schools, colleges in Mumbai to be shut on Thursday, Red alert in city

Mumbai Rain Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Raigad until Thursday, signalling the likelihood of another day of intense rainfall in the region. BMC has declared the closure of schools and colleges until tomorrow.

In a notice, BMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal declared a holiday for all municipal, government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs.

The notice states "In view of the red alert issued for Mumbai, the BMC has declared a holiday for all municipal, government-run and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in the city and suburbs on Thursday as safety of students is a top priority."

Red Alert in Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg

IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is valid from 8 pm on Wednesday till July 27 afternoon which applies to Mumbai city and suburban areas, the BMC said in a statement quoting IMD Mumbai.

Earlier in the afternoon, IMD issued an orange alert for the metropolis and neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places for July 26 and 27. Check tweet below:

IMD issues 'red alert' for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts today: IMD Mumbai issues forecast at 8:00 PM IST pic.twitter.com/imxkk2ezEf — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

Rainfall in Mumbai

In the 24-hour period ending at 10 am on Wednesday, the district received an average rainfall of 104 mm. While Mahad taluka received the highest 145 mm rainfall during the period, Alibaug taluka received the lowest 45 mm. The city received heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts since 12 pm. In 10 hours period ending at 6 pm, the city received an average rainfall of 76.45mm. While the eastern suburbs of Mumbai received 58.01mm of average rainfall, the western suburbs received 70.43mm of rainfall.

