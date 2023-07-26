  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Telangana schools closed for 2 days due to heavy rain, check details here

Telangana schools closed for 2 days due to heavy rain, check details here

IMD forecasted extremely heavy rainfall will likely continue over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh till Thursday. Therefore, Telangana schools have been instructed to remain closed for two days. Check tweet here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 26, 2023 14:13 IST
Telangana schools closed for 2 days due to heavy rain
Telangana schools closed for 2 days due to heavy rain

Telangana schools closing updates: Due to heavy rainfall prediction, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao has on Tuesday instructed the state Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare a two-day holiday for all schools in the state. As per the instructions, the Telangana schools will remain closed on July 26 and 27. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Telangana for the next three days from July 25 to 27 and predicted heavy rainfall in the state.

Check Telangana schools closing Tweet 

The tweet reads, “Hyderabad, Telangana | In view of the incessant heavy rains in the state, CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare a two-day holiday (July 26th & 27th) for all educational institutions in the state. Immediate orders are to be issued in this regard.” Check tweet below: 

 

Rainfall prediction in Telangana

"Under the influence of this, Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain over most of the places during the next 4 to 5 days...," said Nagaratna, Director at the Metrological Centre, Hyderabad. "At present, the weather situations indicate that there is an upper air cyclonic circulation over West Central Bay and its adjoining areas and this upper air circulation is likely to intensify wind towards low-pressure areas during the next 24 hours. This is extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level," she added. 

Schools closed in other states due to heavy rain

Karnataka has also announced the closure of schools and colleges for July 26, 2023 due to heavy rain. Other states including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat have also announced schools closure due to heavy rains. 

Also Read: Schools in Noida Closed Today, July 26 Due to Heavy Rains
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023