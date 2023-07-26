Noida Schools Closed Today, Holiday Announced for July 26 Due to Heavy Rains

Delhi NCR Schools Closed Today: Schools in Noida will be closed today, July 26, 2023, due to heavy rains and thunder in the region since morning. The area is also experiencing waterlogging and traffic congestion due to the rainfall experienced in the city since morning.

Noida District Inspector of School in Noida has announced the holiday for schools at 7 am today, July 26, 2023. The school administrations have been circulating messages on WhatsApp groups informing parents and students about the closing of schools for the day. Parents and students are advised to contact their respective schools since a few of the primate schools are open.

According to reports, students who have already boarded the school bus will be brought to school while those who have not left for school need not go. A few of the schools are also sending the students back to their homes via school bus. Parents are advised to contact the school administration or the bus in charge for information regarding the students.

Waterlogging in Parts of Delhi, Noida

Today morning, the Delhi NCR region witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall due to which citizens experienced lack of visibility on the road impacting traffic. The continuous rainfall has also raised the water level in the Hindon River, flooding several houses and roads in the Greater Noida region. Cars have also submerged in Noida as the water level in the Hindon River rises. Flooding was also reported in the Eco-Tech area of Noida.

The water level in the Yamuna River continues to overflow and has reached a record height of 205.45 meters as of 7 am today, July 26, 2023.

