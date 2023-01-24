Mumbai University Exam Dates Revised for 30 Subjects, Check MU Updates Here

Mumbai University Sem Exams: As per the recent updates, the University of Mumbai has postponed the semester exams scheduled to begin on January 30, 2023. As per the revised dates, the MU semester exams will now commence on February 7, 2023. Mumbai University has postponed the exam of 30 subjects including Law, Humanities, and Engineering among others.

As per the updates, the Mumbai University semester exams have been postponed due to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections. Maharashtra MLC polls are scheduled to be conducted on January 30, 2023 for five seats. The postponement of exams was demanded by Maharashtra's Union of Secular Teachers (MUST).

Revised Mumbai University Exam Dates

As per the reports, the exam centre and time of MU semester exams will remain the same. Mumbai University has rescheduled the exam of various domains including Law, Humanities, and Engineering. They can check some of the exams which have been postponed below -

Humanities: MA Sem III, MA Sem II, Sem IV

LLM : Sem III, BBA -LLB Sem III

Engineering: SE Sem III

Science: M.Sc Sem IV, M.Sc Part II

Commerce: M.Com Part II

Where To Check Mumbai University Sem Exams?

The students appearing for the exam will be able to check the Mumbai University revised exam dates on the official website. It has been released on the official website - mu.ac.in. Students can go through the same and download the pdf file as well.

Pune University Exam Postponement Updates

As per the recent updates, many students are demanding Pune University exam postponement. Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) 2nd year Engineering exams are scheduled to be conducted tomorrow, January 25. However, many students are demanding the postponement of the Pune University semester exam. As per reports, the students are demanding postponement because there is a very less gap between the two-semester examinations. While the administration addressed the media earlier and said that the exams will be postponed. However, there has been no official notice regarding the same.

