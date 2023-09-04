Nagaland Medical College: NIMSR welcomes first batch of 100 MBBS students

Nagaland's Medical Milestone: Nagaland's First Medical College, the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) welcomed its inaugural class of 100 MBBS students. Dr. Soumya Chakraborty, the Dean and Director of NIMSR, announced that the initial batch consists of 100 MBBS students, with 85 hailing from Nagaland and 15 from other regions across the country.

Ritu Thurr, Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare in her welcome address to the students, emphasized that success is not a happenstance occurrence but rather the result of meticulous preparation, self-discipline, and personal sacrifice.

NIMSR Nagaland: Beginning of an academic session

Addressing the induction ceremony held at the Phriebagie campus in Kohima, Chief Secretary J Alam emphasized that this signifies not only the commencement of an academic session but, most significantly, the fulfillment of the state's longstanding aspiration to establish its own medical college. “It is a memorable moment for the whole state as we finally have a medical college of our own. This is the start of a transformative journey, and will shape the future of healthcare in the state,” he said.

Govt to provide support in developing Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR)

The medical college is the result of the collective aspiration of everyone, said Alam. He asked the 45-member faculty of the institute to contribute to building an institution of excellence. Alam said the government will provide all kinds of support in developing the institute to be among the best in the country. He also asked the students to work diligently, stressing their future role in impacting countless lives and reducing healthcare disparities.

NEET MBBS/BDS Round 3 Registration Ends Today

MCC will close the registration for the 3rd round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling today, September 4, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for NEET UG round 3 for admission to All India Quota (AIQ) quota seats in MBBS, and BDS programmes offered by medical, and dental colleges at mcc.nic.in.

