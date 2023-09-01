National Award to Teachers: 13 Professors who inspire excellence to be awarded on September 5

  1. Home
National Award to Teachers 2023: The Ministry of Education released a list of 13 professors who have been selected for this year's National Awards to Teachers. It will be presented to recipients on September 5, 2023. Get Details Here

Updated: Sep 1, 2023 16:04 IST
National Award to Teachers 2023: The Ministry of Education has issued the list of selected lecturers who will be awarded on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5, 2023. A total of 13 college professors have been selected for the National Award to Teachers 2023 for higher education. The ceremony will be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The awardees will get Rs 50,000 cash and a silver medal.

There are two categories for this award: vocational training (ITI/ Polytechnic/ NSTI/ PMKVY institutions) and entrepreneurship development, and the second category is for higher education institutions. The award has been divided into two major categories and several sub-categories. Among the selected teachers, four are from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). 

List of Professors Selected for National Award to Teachers 2023

Among the selected teachers, four are from IIT Dharwad, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, and IIT Gandhinagar and one is from IIIT Bangalore. Two professors including one head of department have been selected from polytechnic institutes. Check the complete list below:

Name

Post

College

S Brinda

Head of the department

PSG Polytechnic College, Coimbatore

Mehta Zankhana Dilipbhai

Lecturer

Government polytechnic, Ahmedabad

Keshav Kashinath Sangle

Professor

VJTI, Mumbai

SR Mahadeva Prasanna

Professor

IIT Dharwad

Dinesh Babu J

Associate professor

IIIT Bangalore

Farheen Bano

Assistant professor

AKTU, UP

Suman Chakraborty

Professor

IIT Kharagpur

Sayam Sen Gupta

Professor

IISER Kolkata

Chandragouda Raosaheb Patil

Professor

RC Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research

Raghavan B Sunoj

Professor

IIT Bombay

Indranath Sengupta

Professor

IIT Gandhinagar

Ashish Baldi

Professor

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Satya Ranjan Acharya

Professor

Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India

The National Award to Teachers is given to celebrate and appreciate outstanding teachers in our country. These teachers have made a big difference in education and have made their students' lives better because of their hard work and dedication. The award is given every year to provide public recognition to meritorious teachers.

