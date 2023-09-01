National Award to Teachers: 13 Professors who inspire excellence to be awarded on September 5

National Award to Teachers 2023: The Ministry of Education has issued the list of selected lecturers who will be awarded on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5, 2023. A total of 13 college professors have been selected for the National Award to Teachers 2023 for higher education. The ceremony will be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The awardees will get Rs 50,000 cash and a silver medal.

There are two categories for this award: vocational training (ITI/ Polytechnic/ NSTI/ PMKVY institutions) and entrepreneurship development, and the second category is for higher education institutions. The award has been divided into two major categories and several sub-categories. Among the selected teachers, four are from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

List of Professors Selected for National Award to Teachers 2023

Among the selected teachers, four are from IIT Dharwad, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, and IIT Gandhinagar and one is from IIIT Bangalore. Two professors including one head of department have been selected from polytechnic institutes. Check the complete list below:

Name Post College S Brinda Head of the department PSG Polytechnic College, Coimbatore Mehta Zankhana Dilipbhai Lecturer Government polytechnic, Ahmedabad Keshav Kashinath Sangle Professor VJTI, Mumbai SR Mahadeva Prasanna Professor IIT Dharwad Dinesh Babu J Associate professor IIIT Bangalore Farheen Bano Assistant professor AKTU, UP Suman Chakraborty Professor IIT Kharagpur Sayam Sen Gupta Professor IISER Kolkata Chandragouda Raosaheb Patil Professor RC Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Raghavan B Sunoj Professor IIT Bombay Indranath Sengupta Professor IIT Gandhinagar Ashish Baldi Professor Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University Satya Ranjan Acharya Professor Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India

National Award to Teachers 2023

The National Award to Teachers is given to celebrate and appreciate outstanding teachers in our country. These teachers have made a big difference in education and have made their students' lives better because of their hard work and dedication. The award is given every year to provide public recognition to meritorious teachers.

