National Medical Commission Releases Guidelines for Post Graduate Training Programs, Check Instructions Here

NMC Guidelines: As per the recent updates, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a set of guidelines for competency-based postgraduate training programmes. It has been issued for broad and super-specialty programmes. The NMC guidelines are available on the official website - nmc.org. All medical colleges and institutions coming under NMC have to follow these guidelines for teaching these subjects.

The candidates pursuing competency-based PG programs provide high-quality health care and advance the cause of science through research & training. In view of this, NMC has revised the guidelines for these programs.

Notification Released by NMC

NMC in its notification states, “The National Medical Commission, through

Subject Expert Groups, has prepared guidelines for competency-based postgraduate training program for various broad and super speciality subjects. These guidelines have been scrutinized by the reconciliation board cum expert group of NMC and are uploaded on the NMC website. These guidelines will be mandatory teaching-learning material for all institutions, and colleges under NMC.”

Medical Institutions Under NMC To Follow these Guidelines

All medical institutions under NMC have to follow the guidelines as they are being received by experts to develop the teaching and learning quality for the candidates. NMC's competency-based programs are specialty postgraduate courses and they require expert-level learning and teaching material.





Importance and Necessity of Competence-based PG programs