NBSE Results 2022 DECLARED: Check Minimum Marks to qualify Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Exams

NBSE Results 2022 DECLARED: Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 have finally been announced by the board officials. According to the numbers provided by the board, close to 46 thousand students appeared for the exams. To check the Nagaland Board 10th and 12th Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link provided. Approximately 18,721 students passed the class 10 exams and 13,059 students passed the class 12 exams. Candidates who have appeared for the Nagaland Board 10th and 12th exams can check their results through the direct link provided on this page.

Updated on May 31, 2022 at 12 PM

Nagaland Board of School Education will be announcing the NBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 on the official website of the board today. According to the details provided by the board officials, the NBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be announced by 12 Noon today. Candidates who have appeared for the Nagaland Board 10th and 12th exams can check the results through the link available on the official website.

Nagaland Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be made available on the official website nbsenl.edu.in. Students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the NBSE class 10 and 12 Results. Candidates must note that only those students who secure the required minimum marks in the Nagaland Board exams will be considered as passed in the exams.

Candidates can check below the minimum marks required to pass, the pass percentage and the procedure followed after the exam results are declared.

NBSE Results 2022: Minimum marks required to qualify

The Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Nagaland Board. As per the details provided by the board, in order for a student to be considered as passed, it is mandatory for them to secure a minimum of 33% aggregate in the class 10 and 12 Board examination. Candidates are also required to secure a minimum 33% in the individual subjects. Students unable to secure the required marks will be eligible to apply for improvement exams to get a better chance.

Nagaland Board Compartmental Exams

Nagaland Board conducts the compartmental exams for those students who were unable to secure the minimum marks in order to be declared ‘Passed. Such candidates can fill and submit the compartmental exam applications which will be made available shortly after the board announces the results on the official website.

