NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Date & Time Live: Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Results tomorrow at nbsenl.edu.in

NBSE HSLC HSSLC Result 2022, Nagaland Board Class 10 12 Results Live Updates: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will release the HSLC and HSSLC final exam results 2022 on 31st May in the afternoon. Once announced, students will be able to check their Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2022 online via the official website nbsenl.edu.in. Apart from that, the Nagaland NBSE result 2022 will also be available to the students on this page. Students will be able to check their NBSE HSSLC and Nagaland HSLC results 2022 in the form of digital marksheets by using the login credentials.
Earlier, the authorities released a notification regarding the date of announcement of class 10th and 12th NBSE result 2022. As per the official announcement, around 47 thousand students have appeared for NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC Exams. Nearly 28,000 students have appeared for HSLC Exam whereas 16,000 have appeared for HSSLC exam.
Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022!
30 May 08:00 PMNBSE Result 2022 Grading System
|
Grade
|
Interpretation
|
A1
|
Truly Outstanding
|
A2
|
Outstanding
|
B1
|
Excellent
|
B2
|
Very Good
|
C1
|
Good
|
C2
|
Above Average
|
D
|
Average
|
E1 and E2
|
Needs improvement
30 May 07:30 PMNagaland Board Result 2022 To Be Declared Tomorrow
30 May 07:00 PMDetails Mentioned in NBSE Result 2022
The Nagaland Board result will likely to have the following information - name of the exam, student's name, roll number, school name, date of birth, parent's name, subject-wise marks, total marks, division, pass/fail status etc. The following detail has been provided based on last year's data. The same will be updated once the NBSE 10th and 12th result 2022 is announced.
30 May 06:30 PMNBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Time
It has been mentioned in the Nagaland board result 2022 notification that NBSE result will be announced in the afternoon, no specific date has been given. However, it is expected that the Nagaland Board result 2022 for class 10th and 12th will be released by 12 PM tomorrow.
30 May 06:00 PMNBSE Class 10th and 12th Result Announcement Official Notice
Before the declaration of result, the authorities released an official notification stating the Nagaland Board HSLC HSSLC result date and time. Check the NBSE notice pdf below -
30 May 05:30 PMWhere To Check Nagaland board HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022?
Students will be able to check their class 10th and 12th Nagaland Board results 2022 in online mode. They will have to visit these websites to download the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result -
30 May 05:00 PMHow To Check NBSE Nagaland Result 2022 for class 10th and 12th?
To check Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC result 2022, students will have to follow the steps provided below -
30 May 04:30 PMNBSE HSLC HSSLC Result Mark Sheet To Be Available From 2nd June
Initially, students will get their NBSE HSSLC and HSLC results 2022 in the form of digital mark sheets. Later, the original mark sheets and passing certificates will be issued to the Centre Superintendents after 2nd June 2022. Further, the Centre Superintendents will share the mark sheets and other documents to the students thereafter.
30 May 04:06 PMNBSE Board Result 2022 Tomorrow
The Nagaland 10th and 12th board result 2022 will be declared tomorrow on 31st May 2022. Students can check their HSLC and HSSLC result on the official website of the board, - nbsenl.edu.in. Also, the NBSE result documents will be available to centre superintendents from 2nd June onwards, who will then distribute it to schools under their centre.