NBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 Released: Get List of Websites To Check Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results Here

NBSE 10th Result 2022, Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Result OUT: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) final exam results 2022 today on 31st May 2022. Students can check their NBSE 10th 12th result on the official website - nbsenl.edu.in. To check the result, students will have to enter their roll number and other details in the login window.

The online NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2022 is provisional in nature. Students will have to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the declaration result. As per the official announcement, around 47 thousand students have appeared for NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC Exams.

Check NBSE HSLC (Class 10) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Check NBSE HSSLC (Class 12) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on 31/05/2022 at 12.03 AM.

NBSE 10th Result 2022, Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Result Shortly: Nagaland Board of School Education will declare HSLC and HSSLC results 2022 on the board official website, i.e., nbsenl.edu.in today. As per the reports, the Nagaland board will soon announce Classes 10 and 12 exam results by 12 pm. NBSE conducted HSLC and HSSLC exams in March for the current academic session. Apart from the official website, the Nagaland result for class 10th and 12th will also be available here on this page. Once released, the results documents will be made accessible to centre superintendents from 2nd June , who will then distribute them to the schools within their centre. Students can then go to their schools to collect their mark sheets and certificates.



Updated as on 31st/05/2022 at 11.39 AM.

Where To Check the NBSE 10th 12th Result 2022?

To check Nagaland Board 10th 12th result 2022, students will have to visit the official websites. However, due to heavy rush, there might be chances that the official website of the NBSE board might not work. In that case, students can check their Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC result at these websites -

nbsenl.edu.in

nagaland10.jagranjosh.com

nagaland12.jagranjosh.com

Apart from these websites, the authorities might provide the facility to check the Nagaland Board 10th 12th result via SMS. Going as per last year, the students did check their NBSE HSLC HSSLC result via SMS.

How To Check NBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 Through SMS?

Students can also check the Nagaland Board class 10th and 12th results via SMS. To do so, they will have to go and open the Messaging app on the phone and then type - For HSLC result: Enter NBSE10 <Roll No> Whereas For HSSLC result: Enter NBSE12 <Roll No> and send it to 5676750.

How To Check NBSE 10th 12th Results 2022 on Mobile App?

Along with releasing the Nagaland Board results on different official websites, the NBSE has also made special provisions to make the Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2022 available to the students online via Mobile Apps as well. The Nagaland Board 10th, and 12th results will be available on the NBSE Results 2022 Shiksha App available on Playstore at 12 PM today. Students will be able to check their individual results by installing this app - NBSE Results.

What After the Announcement of NBSE 10th 12th Result 2022?

After the Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC result has been announced on the official website, all the qualified students in class 10th will be eligible to apply for the class 11 admissions in the stream of their choice - Arts, Science and Commerce. Whereas those in class 12th will be eligible to get admission in graduation, The board will also release the original certificates for the students soon after the results are announced. The board will conduct the re-checking and scrutiny and the compartmental exams for the students who are not satisfied with their marks.

