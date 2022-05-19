NCHMCT JEE 2022: Application correction window open, Make changes at nchmjee.nta.nic.in Get, Direct Link Here

NCHM JEE 2022 Application Correction: The National Testing Agency has opened the NCHM JEE 2022 Application Correction window. Students who have completed the NCHM JEE 2022 Registration process and wish to make corrections in the filled applications can visit the official website of National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examinations to make the necessary changes.

The last date for students to make changes in the NCHM JEE 2022 application forms is May 20, 2022. Students who wish to make the changes are required to first login through the candidate login portal and enter the correct information in the sections which are open for editing.

The link for students to make the changes in the NCHM JEE 2022 application forms is available on the official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to make the changes in the NCHM JEE 2022 online application form.

NCHM JEE 2022 Application Edit Process

The NCHM JEE 2022 Application process was conducted in the online mode. In case of mistakes made when filling the application form students can login using their Application ID and password to make the necessary changes. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to make the changes in the application form.

To make the changes students are first required to visit the official website and login using the NCHM JEE 2022 Login ID and Password. After completing the login the filled NCHM JEE 2022 application form will be displayed.

Candidates can now make the necessary changes in the online application form. It must be noted that changes cannot be made in the candidate name, gender, exam centre city etc. After making the required changes candidates can review the filled application and submit the same.

