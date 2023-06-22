  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NCHM JEE Counselling 2023 Registration for Round 2 Begins, Check Schedule Here

NCHM JEE Counselling 2023 Registration for Round 2 Begins, Check Schedule Here

NCHM JEE Counselling 2023 registrations have commenced at nchmcounselling.nic.in. Candidates must apply for second round before the deadline: June 26, 2023. Get details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 22, 2023 12:59 IST
NCHM JEE Counselling 2023 Registration
NCHM JEE Counselling 2023 Registration

NCHM JEE Counselling 2023: National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has started the second round of NCHMCT counselling 2023 registration for BSc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (HHA) today: June 22, 2023. Candidates who have qualified for the NCHM JEE exam can apply for counselling process on the official website: nchmcounselling.nic.in.

Interested candidates must apply for NCHM JEE Counselling 2023 before the last date: June 26, 2023. They have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2000 for fresh registration. The choice filling and locking options will be live between June 22 to 26, 2023. NCHM Seat allotment 2023 for round 2 will be published on June 27, 2023, on the official website.

NCHM JEE Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out important events regarding counselling registration and seat allotment below:

Particulars

Dates

Last date to register

June 26, 2023

Choice Filling/ Modification & Locking 

June 22 to 26, 2023

NHCM Seat allotment 2023 Round 2

June 27, 2023

Payment by new candidate - Seat Acceptance Fee (Rs.20,000) and uploading require documents 

June 28 to July 1, 2023

Verification of Documents by DVC 

June 28 to July 1, 2023 

Withdrawal through portal only 

July 1 up to 5.00 PM

Vacancy after Second Round Allotment 

July 3, 2023, by evening

NCHM JEE Counselling 2023: What After Release of Round 2 Seat Allotment?

After the seat allotment list for round 2 is released, candidates will have to accept or withdraw them within the stipulated time period. Those who accept the allocated seats will have to proceed with document verification. Online document verification will be carried out by NCHM virtual reporting centres within the scheduled dates. During online document verification, verifying user will verify DOB, Category, PwD, KM, and passing status and update accordingly.

Also Read: ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2023 Closes Tomorrow, Apply Soon at icar.nta.nic.in

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023