NCHM JEE Counselling 2023 Registration for Round 2 Begins, Check Schedule Here

NCHM JEE Counselling 2023: National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has started the second round of NCHMCT counselling 2023 registration for BSc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (HHA) today: June 22, 2023. Candidates who have qualified for the NCHM JEE exam can apply for counselling process on the official website: nchmcounselling.nic.in.

Interested candidates must apply for NCHM JEE Counselling 2023 before the last date: June 26, 2023. They have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2000 for fresh registration. The choice filling and locking options will be live between June 22 to 26, 2023. NCHM Seat allotment 2023 for round 2 will be published on June 27, 2023, on the official website.

NCHM JEE Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out important events regarding counselling registration and seat allotment below:

Particulars Dates Last date to register June 26, 2023 Choice Filling/ Modification & Locking June 22 to 26, 2023 NHCM Seat allotment 2023 Round 2 June 27, 2023 Payment by new candidate - Seat Acceptance Fee (Rs.20,000) and uploading require documents June 28 to July 1, 2023 Verification of Documents by DVC June 28 to July 1, 2023 Withdrawal through portal only July 1 up to 5.00 PM Vacancy after Second Round Allotment July 3, 2023, by evening

NCHM JEE Counselling 2023: What After Release of Round 2 Seat Allotment?

After the seat allotment list for round 2 is released, candidates will have to accept or withdraw them within the stipulated time period. Those who accept the allocated seats will have to proceed with document verification. Online document verification will be carried out by NCHM virtual reporting centres within the scheduled dates. During online document verification, verifying user will verify DOB, Category, PwD, KM, and passing status and update accordingly.

Also Read: ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2023 Closes Tomorrow, Apply Soon at icar.nta.nic.in