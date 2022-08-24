NCVT ITI Result 2022 Declared For 1st, 2nd Year at ncvtmis.gov.in, Get Download Link Here

NCVT ITI 2022: As per the updates, the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has released the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) result for the 1st and 2nd-year exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website - ncvtmis.gov.in to check NCVT ITI results online. They will be required to enter their roll number, semester, and exam system in the login window to check the NCVT ITI result.

To qualify for NCVT ITI exam 2022, candidates will have to secure at least 40% marks. The NCVT ITI was conducted in August 2022. NCVT prescribes standards and curricula for craftsmen training and advises the government on the overall policy and programs.

How To Check NCVT ITI 2022 Result?

The candidates who appeared in the NCVT ITI exams, can check and download scorecard on the official website - ncvtmis.gov.in. As of now the NCVT website is down and the result link is inaccessible. However, the same will start working soon. Go through the steps to know how to check NCVT ITI result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NCVT - ncvtmis.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the ITI tab and a new page will appear on the screen.

3rd Step - Click on the NCVT ITI result link.

4th Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Now, enter Roll Number, Exam System and Semester.

6th Step - NCVT ITI Result will appear on the screen.

After downloading the NCVT ITI result, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. The NCVT ITI scorecard will likely to have the following details - name, roll number, exam system, scores, section-wise marks, and other details.

NCVT ITI Exam 2022

National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) ITI exam 2022 was held for both technical and non-technical courses according to the official schedule released by authorities. NCVT MIS ITI certificate 2022 will be issued to the candidates who will score the minimum qualifying marks in the online exam.