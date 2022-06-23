NEET 2022 Admit Card Expected Soon @neet.nta.nic.in, Get Download Direct Link Here

NEET 2022 Admit Card 2022: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET - UG) 2022 on 17th July. To appear for the medical entrance exam, candidates will have to download the NEET hall ticket. However, as of now, the authorities have not yet released the date or time for the same. As per the previous trends, the NTA releases NEET admit card 15 days prior to the examination date.

Therefore, it is expected that NEET admit card 2022 might be released soon on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET hall ticket, candidates will have to use their required login credentials. As per the reports, more than 18 lakh candidates have registered for NEET 2022 out of which over 10.64 lakh are female and 8.07 lakh are male.

NEET 2022 Admit Card Expected Date

Events Dates Availability of NEET Exam City Information Last week of June 2022 (Expected) NEET Admit Card To be released soon NEET Exam 17th July 2022 NEET Answer Key First week of August 2022 NEET Result Date By 20th August 2022

Login Credentials Required To Download NEET 2022 Admit Card

It is mandatory to carry the hall ticket of NEET 2022 to the exam centre. Candidates must also note that the NEET admit card 2022 will not be sent by post to anyone and can be downloaded online only. So, they need to download the same from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To do so, candidates are required to use the credentials - application number, date of birth and security pin in the login window, without this, they will not be able to download their admit card of NEET 2022.

NEET Exam Date 2022

The undergraduate medical entrance examination that is National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on 17th July 2022 in pen and paper mode. The NEET exam will be conducted in 13 languages and in 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. Through NEET 2022, admission will be given to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and BSc nursing courses across various medical and dental colleges in the country. This year, additional time of 20 minutes would be given to candidates who would be appearing for the examination.

