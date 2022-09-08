NEET 2022 Counselling: NMC will soon Release Counselling Notification for NEET UG 2022, Check Registration Details Here

NEET 2022 Counselling: NEET UG 2022 Results have been announced on the official website of the National Testing Agency. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website to check the entrance examination results. Students are required to enter the NEET UG 2022 Login ID and Password in the result link given in order to check the results. Along with the link on the website, a direct link for students to check the results is also available here.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling is conducted for the admission of the NEET qualified students to the top Medical and Dental colleges. Those who qualify the NEET UG 2032 exams with the desired marks will be eligible to apply for the counselling procedure.

Candidates awaiting the NEET UG 2022 Results can check the complete details related to the counselling procedure here.

When is the NEET UG 2022 Counselling expected to commence

Since the NEET UG 2022 entrance results are to be announced today, the Medical Counselling Committee will release the notification for the NEET UG 2022 counselling procedure within a week.

What is the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Process

The Medical Counselling Committee will release a detailed notification regarding the counselling procedure shortly after the NEET UG 2022 results are declared. The Counselling procedure starts with the Registrations where students are required to visit the website and register for the counselling process.

After completing the NEET UG 2022 registrations for counselling candidates will be able to complete the Choice filling process where they are required to enter the course and college of preference.

How is the NEET UG 2022 Allotment list released

After candidates complete the NEET UG 2022 Counselling registrations and choice filling the Allotment List will be released. MCC usually conducts a minimum of three rounds of counselling and a Spot counselling and Mop-Up round based on the number of seats vacant in each category.

MCC releases the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Allotment List based on the Rank and Mark secured by students in the entrance exams and the choices entered by students for the Allotment.

