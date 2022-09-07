NEET UG Result 2022 Live: NTA to release NEET Scorecard Today at neet.nta.nic.in, Know Cut-offs, Top Colleges Here

HIGHLIGHTS NEET UG Result 2022 Today Check NEET Result 2022 at neet.nta.nic.in Use NEET UG Application No and Date of Birth to Check

NEET UG Result 2022 Date & Time LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 result today on 7th September. NTA will be declaring NEET 2022 results for a total of 18,72,343 candidates who appeared at 3,570 different exam centres located in 497 cities. Candidates will be able to check their NEET UG result 2022 on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

They will have to use their application number and date of birth to download NEET result 2022. The NEET UG 2022 re-exam was conducted on 4th September for candidates who could not appear in the medical entrance exam held on 17th July due to technical glitches. The result for the NEET UG re-exam will be announced today. As per the NTA, 95% of the candidates appeared for the NEET UG. Earlier, released the NEET provisional answer key for all codes. Candidates were given time till 2nd September to raise challenges against any answer given in the key.

