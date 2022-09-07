    Live

    NEET UG Result 2022 Live: NTA to release NEET Scorecard Today at neet.nta.nic.in, Know Cut-offs, Top Colleges Here

    Published on: Wed 07 Sep 2022 07:03 AM IST

    NEET Result 2022

    HIGHLIGHTS

    NEET UG Result 2022 Today at neet.nta.nic.in. Use NEET UG Application No and Date of Birth to Check.

    NEET UG Result 2022 Date & Time LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 result today on 7th September. NTA will be declaring NEET 2022 results for a total of 18,72,343 candidates who appeared at 3,570 different exam centres located in 497 cities. Candidates will be able to check their NEET UG result 2022 on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

    Check NEET UG Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

    They will have to use their application number and date of birth to download NEET result 2022.  The NEET UG 2022 re-exam was conducted on 4th September for candidates who could not appear in the medical entrance exam held on 17th July due to technical glitches. The result for the NEET UG re-exam will be announced today. As per the NTA, 95% of the candidates appeared for the NEET UG. Earlier, released the NEET provisional answer key for all codes. Candidates were given time till 2nd September to raise challenges against any answer given in the key.

    Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on NEET UG Result 2022!

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 07 Sep 08:10 AM

      What Login Credentials are required to check NEET UG 2022 Results

      The link for students to download the NEET UG 2022 Results will be made available on the official website. To check the NEET UG 2022 Results students are required to visit the official website and enter the NEET UG 2022 Application ID and Password in the result link.

    • 07 Sep 08:01 AM

      When will the NEET UG 2022 Results be declared?

      NEET UG 2022 Results will be announced by the National Testing Agency today - September 7, 2022. Although an exact time is yet to be given by officials, it is expected that the results will be announced by evening. Students can keep visiting this page for regular updates. 

    • 07 Sep 07:07 AM

      NEET UG Result 2022 Today

      NTA will declare the NEET result 2022 today in online mode. Although NTA has not announced the specific time of announcing the NEET UG result 2022, it can be estimated that it would be released in the late evening hours, similar to that of last year.
       
       

    • 06 Sep 08:33 PM

      NEET UG Scorecard

      The NEET UG result 2022 will be released in the form of scorecard. Candidates will be able to download NEET UG scorecard from the official website in online mode. Check image of NEET scorecard below - 

      NEET 2022 Scorecard 

    • 06 Sep 08:09 PM

      NEET Result 2022 - Qualifying Percentile

      Category 

      Qualifying Percentile 

      General, General - EWS

      50th Percentile

      General - PwD

      45th Percentile 

      SC/ ST/ OBC-NCL

      40th Percentile 

      SC/ST/OBC - NCL Pwd

      40th Percentile 

    • 06 Sep 07:52 PM

      Past Year Trends of NEET Result Release Date

      Exam Year

      Exam Date

      Result Date

      NEET 2022

      17th July 2022

      7th September 2022

      NEET 2021

      12th September 2021

      1st November 2021

      NEET 2020

      13th September 2020

      16th October 2020

      NEET 2019

      5th May 2019

      5th June 2019

      NEET 2018

      6th May 2018

      4th June 2018

    • 06 Sep 07:33 PM

      What Login Credentials are required to check NEET UG Result 2022?

      Candidates will be able to download the NEET result 2022 PDF in online mode. They will have to use their application number and date of birth in the login window. NEET UG result 2022 will be announced on the official NTA NEET website – neet.nta.nic.in.

      NTA NEET Results 2022 

    • 06 Sep 07:16 PM

      When will NEET UG 2022 Results be declared?

      As per the NTA confirmation, the official NEET UG 2022 answer key has been released and the now NEET result 2022 date is 7th Septemberr. The NEET qualifying marks 2022 will also be released along with the results. The expected cutoff of NEET 2022 by experts can be checked below.

      NEET Resultb 2022 

    • 06 Sep 07:00 PM

      Highlights of NTA NEET Result 2022

      Particulars

      Details

      NEET Result Date

      7th September 2022

      Last date to download NEET Result

      Up to 90 days from the date of NEET result 2022

      NEET official website

      • neet.nta.nic.in

      • ntaresults.nic.in

      • nta.ac.in

      Exam conducting body

      National Testing Agency (NTA)

      Number of aspirants registered

      18,72,339 which is 2,57,562 higher than the previous year NEET Exam

      Login credentials 

      Roll number, date of birth, and security pin

      Details printed on the scorecard

      Name, subject-wise and total marks, percentile scores, AIR for 15% AIQ seats, cutoff score

    • 06 Sep 06:45 PM

      NEET UG Result 2022 Notification

      The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 result on 7th September 2022. NTA will be declaring NEET 2022 results for a total of 18,72,343 candidates who appeared at 3,570 different exam centres located in 497 cities. Check notice here 

      NEET UG Result 2022 

    • 06 Sep 06:43 PM

      How To Check NEET Result 2022?

      The candidates who have appeared for the NEET UG 2022 exam can check and download result on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. They can go through the video to know complete details - 

    • 06 Sep 06:42 PM

      NEET UG Result 2022 Tomorrow

      The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the NEET UG result tomorrow on 7th September (Wednesday). Along with result, the final answer key and merit list will also be released.

