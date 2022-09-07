NEET UG Result 2022 Live: NTA to release NEET Scorecard Today at neet.nta.nic.in, Know Cut-offs, Top Colleges Here

NEET UG Result 2022 Date & Time LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 result today on 7th September. NTA will be declaring NEET 2022 results for a total of 18,72,343 candidates who appeared at 3,570 different exam centres located in 497 cities. Candidates will be able to check their NEET UG result 2022 on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
They will have to use their application number and date of birth to download NEET result 2022. The NEET UG 2022 re-exam was conducted on 4th September for candidates who could not appear in the medical entrance exam held on 17th July due to technical glitches. The result for the NEET UG re-exam will be announced today. As per the NTA, 95% of the candidates appeared for the NEET UG. Earlier, released the NEET provisional answer key for all codes. Candidates were given time till 2nd September to raise challenges against any answer given in the key.
07 Sep 08:10 AMWhat Login Credentials are required to check NEET UG 2022 Results
The link for students to download the NEET UG 2022 Results will be made available on the official website. To check the NEET UG 2022 Results students are required to visit the official website and enter the NEET UG 2022 Application ID and Password in the result link.
07 Sep 08:01 AMWhen will the NEET UG 2022 Results be declared?
NEET UG 2022 Results will be announced by the National Testing Agency today - September 7, 2022. Although an exact time is yet to be given by officials, it is expected that the results will be announced by evening. Students can keep visiting this page for regular updates.
07 Sep 07:07 AMNEET UG Result 2022 Today
06 Sep 08:33 PMNEET UG Scorecard
The NEET UG result 2022 will be released in the form of scorecard. Candidates will be able to download NEET UG scorecard from the official website in online mode. Check image of NEET scorecard below -
06 Sep 08:09 PMNEET Result 2022 - Qualifying Percentile
|
Category
|
Qualifying Percentile
|
General, General - EWS
|
50th Percentile
|
General - PwD
|
45th Percentile
|
SC/ ST/ OBC-NCL
|
40th Percentile
|
SC/ST/OBC - NCL Pwd
|
40th Percentile
06 Sep 07:52 PMPast Year Trends of NEET Result Release Date
|
Exam Year
|
Exam Date
|
Result Date
|
NEET 2022
|
17th July 2022
|
7th September 2022
|
NEET 2021
|
12th September 2021
|
1st November 2021
|
NEET 2020
|
13th September 2020
|
16th October 2020
|
NEET 2019
|
5th May 2019
|
5th June 2019
|
NEET 2018
|
6th May 2018
|
4th June 2018
06 Sep 07:33 PMWhat Login Credentials are required to check NEET UG Result 2022?
Candidates will be able to download the NEET result 2022 PDF in online mode. They will have to use their application number and date of birth in the login window. NEET UG result 2022 will be announced on the official NTA NEET website – neet.nta.nic.in.
06 Sep 07:16 PMWhen will NEET UG 2022 Results be declared?
As per the NTA confirmation, the official NEET UG 2022 answer key has been released and the now NEET result 2022 date is 7th Septemberr. The NEET qualifying marks 2022 will also be released along with the results. The expected cutoff of NEET 2022 by experts can be checked below.
06 Sep 07:00 PMHighlights of NTA NEET Result 2022
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
NEET Result Date
|
7th September 2022
|
Last date to download NEET Result
|
Up to 90 days from the date of NEET result 2022
|
NEET official website
|
|
Exam conducting body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Number of aspirants registered
|
18,72,339 which is 2,57,562 higher than the previous year NEET Exam
|
Login credentials
|
Roll number, date of birth, and security pin
|
Details printed on the scorecard
|
Name, subject-wise and total marks, percentile scores, AIR for 15% AIQ seats, cutoff score
06 Sep 06:45 PMNEET UG Result 2022 Notification
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 result on 7th September 2022. NTA will be declaring NEET 2022 results for a total of 18,72,343 candidates who appeared at 3,570 different exam centres located in 497 cities. Check notice here
06 Sep 06:43 PMHow To Check NEET Result 2022?
The candidates who have appeared for the NEET UG 2022 exam can check and download result on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. They can go through the video to know complete details -
06 Sep 06:42 PMNEET UG Result 2022 Tomorrow
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the NEET UG result tomorrow on 7th September (Wednesday). Along with result, the final answer key and merit list will also be released.