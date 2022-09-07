NEET Results 2022: Check List of Top Medical Colleges to Apply After Qualifying NEET UG 2022

NEET Results 2022, Top Medical Colleges: The National Testing Agency will be announcing the NEET UG 2022 exam results today. Approximately 18 Lakh students have appeared for the NEET UG 2022 entrance examinations which were conducted on July 17, 2022. Shortly after the NEET UG 2022 Results are declared, the Medical Counselling committee responsible for conducting the counselling procedure will release the notification got the counselling procedure
The NEET UG 2022 counselling procedure is conducted for those students who have qualified the entrance examination. Candidates will be required to enter the course and college of reference when applying for the allotment procedure.
Rank holders will want to apply to the top colleges offering medical courses for their further students. Candidates eagerly awaiting the declaration of the NEET UG 2022 results can check here the list of top colleges and their rank to help them categories their preferred college for their MBBS/ BDS admissions
NIRF Ranking Medical College
Check here the list of top medical colleges as per NIRF Rankings
|
College
|
City
|
Rank
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
|
Delhi
|
1
|
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
|
Chandigarh
|
2
|
Christian Medical College
|
Vellore
|
3
|
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
|
Bangalore
|
4
|
Banaras Hindu University
|
Varanasi
|
5
|
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
|
Puducherry
|
6
|
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
|
Lucknow
|
7
|
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|
Coimbatore
|
8
|
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
9
|
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
|
Manipal
|
10
NIRF Ranking Dental Colleges
Check here the list of top 10 Dental Colleges as per NIRF Rankings
|
College
|
City
|
Rank
|
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
|
Chennai
|
1
|
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
|
Uduppi
|
2
|
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
|
Pune
|
3
|
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
|
New Delhi
|
4
|
King George's Medical University
|
Lucknow
|
5
|
A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
|
Mangaluru
|
6
|
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore
|
Mangalore
|
7
|
SRM Dental College
|
Chennai
|
8
|
Govt. Dental College, Nagpur
|
Nagpur
|
9
|
Siksha `O` Anusandhan
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
10
