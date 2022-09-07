    NEET Results 2022: Check List of Top Medical Colleges to Apply After Qualifying NEET UG 2022

    The National Testing Agency will be announcing the NEET UG 2022 exam results today. Students who have appeared for the exams can check here the list of top colleges to apply for further admission procedures.

    Updated: Sep 7, 2022 16:00 IST
    NEET Results 2022, Top Medical Colleges: The National Testing Agency will be announcing the NEET UG 2022 exam results today. Approximately 18 Lakh students have appeared for the NEET UG 2022 entrance examinations which were conducted on July 17, 2022. Shortly after the NEET UG 2022 Results are declared, the Medical Counselling committee responsible for conducting the counselling procedure will release the notification got the counselling procedure

    The NEET UG 2022 counselling procedure is conducted for those students who have qualified the entrance examination. Candidates will be required to enter the course and college of reference when applying for the allotment procedure. 

    Rank holders will want to apply to the top colleges offering medical courses for their further students. Candidates eagerly awaiting the declaration of the NEET UG 2022 results can check here the list of top colleges and their rank to help them categories their preferred college for their MBBS/ BDS admissions

    NIRF Ranking Medical College

    Check here the list of top medical colleges as per NIRF Rankings

    College

    City

    Rank

    All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

    Delhi

    1

    Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

    Chandigarh

    2

    Christian Medical College

    Vellore

    3

    National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

    Bangalore

    4

    Banaras Hindu University

    Varanasi

    5

    Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

    Puducherry

    6

    Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

    Lucknow

    7

    Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

    Coimbatore

    8

    Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

    Thiruvananthapuram

    9

    Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

    Manipal

    10

    NIRF Ranking Dental Colleges

    Check here the list of top 10 Dental Colleges as per NIRF Rankings

    College

    City

    Rank

    Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

    Chennai

    1

    Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

    Uduppi

    2

    Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

    Pune

    3

    Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences

    New Delhi

    4

    King George's Medical University

    Lucknow

    5

    A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences

    Mangaluru

    6

    Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore

    Mangalore

    7

    SRM Dental College

    Chennai

    8

    Govt. Dental College, Nagpur

    Nagpur

    9

    Siksha `O` Anusandhan

    Bhubaneshwar

    10

