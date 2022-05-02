NEET MDS 2022 Exam Today, Know Exam-Day Guidelines, Instructions for Candidates Here

NEET MDS 2022 Exam Today: Finally, it’s the Exam day for NEET MDS 2022 Aspirants. Yes, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET MDS 2022 Exam will be held today - 2nd May 2022 as per the timeline shared earlier by the Board. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has completed all the necessary preparations for the conduct of the NEET MDS 2022 Entrance exam which is a screening test for postgraduate-level students seeking admission to dental programmes. The NEET MDS 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held in the morning session - starting at 9 AM and continuing until 12 PM. Candidates appearing for the NEET MDS 2022 Exam can check out the exam day guidelines, COVID protocols and other information here.

Exam Mode: NEET MDS 2022 exam is being held in offline mode i.e., pen-and-paper mode for all the candidates. To attempt or appear for the exam, candidates will have to visit the designated exam centres which are mentioned in their individual hall ticket / admit cards.

NEET MDS Admit Card 2022: Admit Card is a mandatory document for NEET MDS 2022 entrance exam. Candidates will have to carry and display their NEET MDS Admit Card to the exam centre and show it to the relevant authorities and invigilators to be able to appear for the exam.

Exam Instructions: The NEET MDS 2022 admit cards contain important information about the exam as well as the candidate; including their name, exam roll number, exam centre name and address, exam-day instructions, COVID precautions and guidelines. Therefore, students are advised to ensure that they check these exam-day instructions carefully before appearing for the exam.

Reporting Time: All candidates appearing for the NEET MDS 2022 entrance exam are advised to reach the centre at least 1 hour prior i.e., by 8 AM in the morning. Reaching in time to the exam centre can allow candidates to have enough time to find the exam hall and their respective seats without having to rush or any stress.

COVID-19 Precautions: As NEET MDS 2022 exam is an on-ground exam, candidates are required to follow all the necessary COVID precautions and guidelines. This means maintaining social distancing on the campus and in the exam hall as well as wearing of face masks and following good hand hygiene overall.

Electronic Devices: Students are not allowed to carry any electronic gadgets or devices in the exam hall. Therefore, students are advised to avoid carrying any kind of smartphone, featurephone, smartwatches, Bluetooth headphones etc in the exam centre.

