NEET MDS Admit Card 2023 To Release Tomorrow at nbe.edu.in, Check Steps To Download

NEET MDS Admit Card 2023: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will issue the admit card for NEET MDS 2023 tomorrow - February 22. Candidates who have already registered can download NEET MDS admit card in online mode at nbe.edu.in. They will have to use their user ID and password to download their NEET MDS hall ticket 2023.

The officials will not send the NEET MDS 2023 admit card in any other mode. Candidates will have to download the same in online mode only. They will not be allowed to appear for the entrance exam without carrying their NEET MDS admit card 2023. As per the schedule, the NEET MDS exam will be conducted on March 1, 2023.

NEET MDS 2023 Dates

Events Dates NEET MDS Admit Card February 22, 2023 NEET MDS March 1, 2023 NEET MDS Result By 31st March 2023

How To Download NEET MDS Admit Card 2023?

Candidates will have to carry the admit card of NEET MDS to the exam centre along with a valid ID proof. To do so, they need to download the NEET MDS admit card in online mode as the officials will not send it in any other mode. Go through the steps to know how to download NEET MDS 2023 admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NBE - nbe.edu.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Registered Candidate login.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter User ID and Password in the login window.

5th Step - The NEET MDS hall ticket will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take a printout as well.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on NEET MDS Admit Card 2023?

After downloading the NEET MDS hall ticket, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. The NEET MDS admit card 2023 will likely to have the following information -

Name

Father’s name

Roll number

Date of birth

Address

Category

Name and address of exam centre

Date and time of the exam

Reporting time

Exam guidelines

