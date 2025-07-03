NEET MDS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared at mcc.nic.in, Download Score Here

News

NEET MDS Round Result 2025: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional NEET MDS Round 1 seat allotment results for 2025 on mcc.nic.in. This preliminary finding is not a formal admissions claim; rather, it is merely informational. Inconsistencies may be reported by candidates via email by 11:00 AM on July 3, 2025. Candidates should only report to colleges after downloading the final allotment notice, as the final results will be revealed following the resolution of these issues.

NEET MDS Round 1 seat allotment result 2025: NEET MDS Round 1 Counseling 2025 preliminary results have been made public by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), which is part of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India. On the official website, mcc.nic.in, candidates who took part in the first round of the NEET MDS counseling procedure can now view the provisional seat allocation result. Released for informative reasons only, the preliminary outcome is subject to change. According to MCC, the temporary seat allocation in this outcome is merely suggestive and cannot be used as the foundation for any legal claims. Applicants cannot move further with the admissions process until they have received the final results. How to view and download NEET MDS Round 1 seat allotment result 2025?

To view and download the provisional seat allocation outcome, candidates can do the actions listed below: Go to mcc.nic.in, the official website.

Select 'MDS Counselling 2025' — Find and click on the relevant link on the home page.

Locate the link for the Round 1 results — Select the "Provisional Result for NEET MDS Round-I 2025" link.

Download the PDF – A printable PDF of the seat allocation outcome will be made accessible.

Verify your information — To locate your roll number and check your assigned seat, use the search feature (Ctrl+F). Provisional result open for correction till 11:00 AM Any inconsistency in the results must be reported to MCC by email at mccresultquery@gmail.com before 11:00 AM on July 3, 2025, per the notification published by the Office of MCC. The preliminary result will be deemed final after the deadline, and no modifications will be allowed.In light of the preliminary results, MCC has also strongly encouraged all applicants not to report to the colleges or institutions to which they have been assigned. Only once the final results are announced and the allotment letter has been downloaded from the official MCC website can students approach their particular colleges.