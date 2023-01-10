NEET PG 2022: MCC Extended Last Date of Admission/Counselling for State Quota Till Jan 14, Check Notice Here

NEET PG 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an important notice for state authorities conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG Counselling 2022. As per the notice issued today - January 10, all the state authorities have been advised to conclude the state counselling on the same date as the AIQ counselling for NEET PG 2022.

As per the schedule for the NEET PG 2022 counselling special stray vacancy round, the last date of reporting for All India Quota, AIQ seats is January 14, 2023. Hence, MCC has asked state authorities to follow the same date and conclude state NEET PG counselling by then. To do so, MCC has extended the last date for NEET PG admissions and reporting to January 14, 2023.

MCC Extended Last Date of NEET PG Counselling 2022 for State Quota

As per the official notice, “As per the approval accorded by MoHFW (F. No.U-12021/05/2022-MEC) Medical Counselling Committee of DGHS will conduct a Special Stray Vacancy Round for the vacant PG (M.D/ M.S/ Diploma/PG DNB/ MDS) Seats of All India Quota/ Central University/ Central Institute/ Deemed University/ PG DNB in an online mode last date of admission is 14.01.2023.”

“Since, Medical counselling committee is in receipt of representations from several States regarding extension of last date of admission for PG counselling 2022-23, the competent authorities have decided that the timeline for AIQ counselling & State counselling should be on same lines. Therefore, all the state counselling authorities are hereby informed that last date of admission/ counselling for State quota is extended till 14.01.2023.”

Check NEET PG 2022 Official Notice PDF Here

NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Special Stray Vacancy Round

As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET PG seat allotment list 2022 for special stray vacancy round today - January 10, 2023. Participated candidates can check and download the NEET PG seat allotment result at mcc.nic.in. However, the result will be provisional. After the release of NEET PG provisional seat allotment 2022, candidates can raise objections. If valid, authorities will reconsider the allotment and will declare a final seat allotment for special stray vacancy round.

