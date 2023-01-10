NEET PG Seat Allotment 2022 for Special Stray Vacancy Round To Release Today

NEET PG Seat Allotment 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is going to release the NEET PG Seat allotment 2022 for special stray vacancy round today- January 10, 2023. Candidates who participated in the NEET PG Counselling 2022 can check and download the seat allotment on the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in. However, the result will be provisional in nature and is subject to changes.

After NEET PG provisional seat allotment 2022 is declared, candidates can raise objections. If valid, authorities will reconsider the allotment and will declare a final seat allotment for special stray vacancy round. After the declaration of the final seat allotment 2022, candidates will be allowed to download the allotment letter and report to the respective colleges before the deadline.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Schedule

Event Date Processing of Seat Allotment January 9, 2023 Publication of Result January 10, 2023, Reporting at Allotted College January 10 to 14, 2023 till 5 PM Forwarding list of students in order of merit January 10 to 14, 2023

How to Download NEET PG Special Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment?

MCC will soon release the NEET PG Seat Allotment 2022 for Special Stray Vacancy Round in online mode. Candidates can check the allotment list on the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in. Candidates can follow these steps to download the list-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on PG Medical counselling

Step 3: Click on NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment 2022

Step 4: Enter log in details, if required

Step 5: Check NEET PG special stray vacancy Seat Allotment Result

Step 6: Download result or future reference

What After Declaration of NEET PG Special Stray Round Seat Allotment?

After the declaration of seat allotment, the reporting will begin on January 10, 2023. Candidates have to report to the respective colleges by January 14, 2023, by 5 pm as per the server time. Shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges before the last date.

