NEET PG 2022: MCC Releases Special Stray Vacancy Round Rules and Eligibility, Check Details Here

NEET PG 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET PG 2022 counselling special stray vacancy round for the remaining vacant seats of PG seats of all India quota/Central University/Deemed University/ Central Institute in online mode. After completing four rounds of NEET PG Counselling, over 2,200 PG seats and around 62 MDS seats remained vacant. The complete details of the NEET PG vacant seats are available on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling special stray vacancy round. Candidates are required to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000 to participate in the extra round of counselling. As per the recent updates, it is to be noted that the candidates who do not accept the seats allotted to them in special stray vacancy round will be debarred from sitting in the NEET PG 2023 examinations.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 for Stray Vacancy Round - Direct Link (Available Now)

Who is eligible for the NEET PG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round?

Candidates who have already registered on the MCC portal but not holding any seat in the earlier rounds of NEET PG 2022 Counselling of All India Counselling conducted by MCC or any state quota are eligible to participate in the special stray vacancy round.

Those candidates who have already been allotted seats in the previous round of counselling and joined a seat in AIQ or state counselling will be considered ineligible for the special stray vacancy round.

Students who were allotted a seat in previous AIQ mop-up round and stray vacancy round, but did not join the allotted seat will be ineligible.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round Rules

The MCC has released an official notification on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, for the candidates who are interested in appearing for the NEET PG Counselling 2022. In the notification, MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) has listed down the important rules and eligibility criteria to participate in the special stray vacancy round of counselling. Candidates can check the rules and eligibility given below:

Registered candidates irrespective of their category are required to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs. 50,000 to participate in Special Stray Vacancy Round.

The refundable security deposit of candidates who do not join the seats earlier allotted to them in Special Stray Vacancy Round will be forfeited.

The candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in Special Stray Vacancy Round will be debarred from sitting in the NEET PG 2023 examinations.

Students who are not holding any seat either in All India Quota (AIQ) or State Quota are eligible to participate in the Special Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates who will be allotted seats in this special stray vacancy round will have to report to their allotted Institute and join the seat with their valid documents.

Candidates participating in the special round will have to provide an undertaking with respect to allotment of their seats at the time of Choice Filling on MCC portal.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round

As per the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round official schedule, candidates can make the payment of the security deposit from January 6, 2023. The Choice Filling will be available from January 6, 2023, 5.00 pm to 11:59 pm of January 8, 2023.

