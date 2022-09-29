NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Counselling: MCC Removes 2 More Seats from Seat Matrix

NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Seat Matrix: Medical Counselling Committee has withdrawn two more seats from the NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Seat Matrix. As per the recent notification issued, one DNB Quota seat from the unreserved category from Ursala Horsman Memorial Hospital, and Sakshi Netralaya have been removed.

NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Seat Matrix Official notification - Direct Link

The notification issued by Medical Counselling Committee stated that the withdrawn seats from Ursala Horsman Memorial Hospital are from the Post MBBS Diploma Opthalmology programme.

As per the notification, the reason for the withdrawal is the mail sent by NBE on September 28, 2022, as the accreditation of the department is being withdrawn. The seat removed from Sakshi Netrayala is for DNB Opthalmology or DOPH. The seats mentioned will be removed from the Seat Matrix before the Round 1 allotment list is released.

The Medical Counselling Committee has allowed candidates to fill in the choices for the NEET PG 2022 Round 1 counselling process for a second time. Those candidates who are not satisfied with the choices entered can make changes and save the changes for the allotment process.

The Round 1 NEET PG 2022 Counselling provisional and final allotment list will be released tomorrow - September 30, 2022. The allotment will be conducted based on the choices entered by candidates during the choice-filling procedure. It is hence advised that candidates enter the choices in the order of preference for the course and college. Students who will be allotted seats in the round 1 allotment process will be required to report to the allotted colleges and complete the admission process between October 1 to 7, 2022.

Also Read: JNU Admission 2022: JNU Released UG Admission Dates at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Check Complete Schedule Here