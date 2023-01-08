NEET PG 2023: Most Interns Ineligible After NBE Cut Off Announcement, Read Details Here

NEET PG 2023: According to the exam dates published by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023 will be conducted on March 5, 2023. However, medical students have raised concerns about not being eligible for the 2023 examinations due to the internship cut-off dates issued by NBE.

In the NBE brochure announced, it is stated that only those candidates who will complete their internships on or before March 31, 2023, will be eligible to fill out the NEET PG 2023 application forms.

Moreover, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh are among the few states that will be completing their mandatory internship programme before the NEET PG 2023 cut-off for completion of internship on March 31, 2023. Considering the NBE notice, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) tweeted that over 50% of interns were ineligible and their careers are at risk. States altogether will not be eligible and it will lead to students’ demands of postponement which will result in last-minute chaos. He also urged for immediate action and solutions needed in the current situation.

NEETPG bulletin drops bombshell: internship completion date set for March,31 ‘23. >50% of interns ineligible, their career at stake. States altogether are’nt eligible. Will lead to demands of postponement and last minute chaos. Urgent resolution needed. @MoHFW_INDIA @DghsIndia pic.twitter.com/v0GNU7OaXs — FORDA INDIA (@FordaIndia) January 7, 2023

NEET PG Cut-Off Eligibility 2023

National Chairperson of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Rohan Krishnan declared that most of the students of the batch 2017 will be ineligible to sit for the PG exams this year. He further added that the cut-off should be increased till May 2023.

Candidates who will be appearing for the NEET PG have been posting various comments on their Twitter handles trending #neetpg2023 in order to postpone NEET PG 2023. This has been done to alert the concerned medical authorities. The Indian Medical Association Junior Doctors Association has written a letter to the National Medical Commission (NMC) Chairman, Suresh Chandra Sharma regarding the situation and has requested to postpone the NEET PG eligibility criteria for internships from March 31 to June 30, 2023.

Medical Students Dilemma

As per the reports, approximately 75% of interns in Maharashtra and across Indias are not eligible to appear for the NEET PG 2023 exam. The special stray vacancy round of online medical counselling started on January 6, 2023. The official letter stated that this counselling round is still under process which puts the students in a dilemma of whether to focus on the counselling or the NEET PG 2023 application process.

Furthermore, NEET PG is likely to be discontinued next year, as the government has decided to implement a new two-part exit test for all MBBS students. The registration of doctors and admissions for further PG courses will be based on these exit tests.

The uncertainty of the NEET PG schedule has adversely impacted students over the span of the last two years. The consequence of this has been a severe shortage of Postgraduate students in medical college hospitals who work as junior resident doctors as a part of their MBBS training. Eligible candidates can fill out their NEET PG registration forms 2023 at the online portal - nbe.edu.in latest by January 27, 2023.

