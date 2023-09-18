NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Allotment Result Delayed, Check Details Here

NEET PG Round 3 Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee was scheduled to release the NEET PG counselling round 3 allotment result on September 16, 2023. However, according to reports, there is a delay in the announcement of the allotment result. Students eagerly waiting for the announcement of the third round of allotment results have been urging the medical counselling committee to provide a notification regarding the delay in the announcement of the allotment results.

The NEET PG counselling round 3 cutoff list will be available on the official counselling portal - mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the third round of counselling can visit the official counselling portal to check the results. It is extended that an official notification regarding the announcement of the third round allotment result will be released soon.

NEET PG Cutoffs

According to recent reports, there is a rising demand from aspirants to reduce the NEET PG cutoff marks to fill up the vacant seats. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) have written to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the NMC demanding that the qualifying cutoffs be reduced.

As per reports, the IMA has requested to reduce the NEET PG cutoff percentile to 30 to fill up the seats for both clinical and non-clinical branches. A few of the students have also rugged the commission to reduce the cutoff by 10 to 15 marks.

How to Check NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Allotment Result

The NEET PG round 3 allotment result will be announced as a pdf file. The PDF will include the list of candidates allotted seats and the colleges and courses allotted.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG counselling round 3 allotment result link

Step 3: The allotment pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the NEET PG round 3 allotment result for reference

After the allotment result is announced, candidates allotted seats can upload the necessary documents on the MCC portal. The reporting will be conducted following the uploading of documents.

Also Read: TN NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result Out, Know How To Check Here