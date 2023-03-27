NEET PG 2023: Scorecard Released at nbe.edu.in, Know How to Download Here

NEET PG 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Board of Examinations has released the scorecards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 examinations in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG exams can check and download their respective scorecards from the official website- nbe.edu.in

According to the latest updates, the examination authority released the NEET PG result 2023 on March 14 in online mode. Whereas the NEET PG counselling 2023 dates are expected to be announced soon.

NEET PG Scorecard 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

What are the Details Mentioned on the NEET PG 2023 Scorecard?

Candidates can check the below-given details that are mentioned on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) individual scorecard 2023.

Candidate's name

Candidate's Parents' name

Date of Birth

Category

Candidate's Roll Number

Score obtained by the candidate (out of 800)

Total correct and Incorrect answers

NEET PG AIR rank

NEET PG 2023 Cutoff

How to Download NEET PG 2023 Scorecard?

Candidates who have successfully qualified for the NEET postgraduate examination 2023 can follow the steps mentioned below to download the NEET PG Scorecard 2023.

Step 1: Go to the NBE's official website- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG tab and then click on the NEET PG application link available on the screen

Step 3: Login using the required details i.e. user id, password

Step 4: Click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 5: Download the NEET PG 2023 scorecard

Step 6: Take a few printouts of the NEET PG 2023 individual scorecard for future use

NEET PG 2023 Cutoff

The National Board of Examinations has also released the NEET PG 2023 cutoff along with the NEET PG result 2023. Candidates can check the qualifying percentile and cutoff scores of NEET PG 2023 in the table below.

Category Qualifying Percentile Cut-off score out of 800 General 50 291 SC/ST/OBC 40 257 Persons with disability (PwD) 45 274

NEET PG Counselling 2023

As per the recent updates, the NEET PG Counselling 2023 will be held by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for 50% AIQ and 100% deemed and central universities, ESIC and AFMS seats.

