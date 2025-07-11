NEET PG 2025: NBEMS Issues Advisory Against Fake Emails, Check PDF Here

NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released an notification for NEET PG. The advisory issued warns students against spoofed notices, fake emails, SMS and misleading social media content circulated in the board's name. The notification advises students to only visit the official website of NBEMS for any information regarding the courses or exams. A clarification has also been provided with regard to the official social media handle of the board run via WhatsApp Channel.

NBEMS Official Notification - Click Here

NEET PG 2025: Points to Remember

Candidates can check the points mentioned in the official notification here