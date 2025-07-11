NEET PG 2025: NBEMS Issues Advisory Against Fake Emails, Check PDF Here

NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released an notification for NEET PG. The advisory issued warns students against spoofed notices, fake emails, SMS and misleading social media content circulated in the board's name. The notification advises students to only visit the official website of NBEMS for any information regarding the courses or exams. A clarification has also been provided with regard to the official social media handle of the board run via WhatsApp Channel.
NBEMS Official Notification - Click Here
NEET PG 2025: Points to Remember
Candidates can check the points mentioned in the official notification here
NBEMS Official Websites - natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in
The official social media account handle on WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channel - Click Here
All the NBEMS notices issued from July 2020 contain a QR code. Scan the QR code to redirect to the said Notice on the NBEMS website.
Unscrupulous agents/touts may make false and bogus claims to the candidates using spoofed notices, emails, SMS or content on social media in the name of NBEMS for phishing. Students are advised not to be misled by the same
NBEMS does not send any email or SMS to candidates regarding securing good marks in any of the exams conducted by NBEMS.
If candidates receive any email / SMS/message on social media in the name of NBEMS, students are advised to cross-verify the information from the official website of NBEMS.
In case candidates are approached by any unscrupulous agents/touts promising any undue favour / promising question papers for NBEMS examinations through any spoofed emails/SMS or telephone call or forged documents or social media, the same is to be reported to NBEMS at Email ID: reportumc@natboard.edu.in and/or to the local police for further investigation.
