NEET PG Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 To Release Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, Check Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the schedule released, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the NEET PG seat allotment round 1 result tomorrow on 28th September 2022. All the candidates, who have successfully registered can check their NEET PG seat allotment result 2022 at - mcc.nic.in.

Candidates shortlisted in NEET PG counselling seat allotment round 1 will get a 6 day to report to/join the allotted institution. They can complete the admission procedure between 29th September to 4th October 2022. This time, MCC will be conducting four rounds of online counselling - Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

How To Check NEET PG Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1?

The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be announced tomorrow in online mode. Candidates can check their NEET PG counselling seat allotment result at mcc.nic.in. On the homepage of official website, they need to click on - PG Medical Counselling. On the next page, click on NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment result. Now check the details and download it for future reference. Candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges from 29th September to 4th October 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2022

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts counselling for allotment of Post Graduate - MD/MS/Diploma and MDS seats to the qualified candidates in participating Government Medical/Dental colleges under 50% All India Quota every year. The allotment of seats is done based on the NEET-PG score conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).

NEET PG entrance exam was conducted on 21st May. The authorities announced the NEET PG result on 1st June 2022. All the candidates who had qualified are now eligible to participate in the NEET PG counselling process for admission.

