UP NEET PG Counselling Registration 2022 Begins, Apply for Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Medical Admission at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG Counselling Registration 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has started the registration for Uttar Pradesh NEET PG 2022 counselling today on 26th September. Candidates who have qualified in the NEET PG 2022 entrance exam can register in online mode at upneet.gov.in. The counselling for UP NEET PG admission is expected to be done in three rounds including a mop-up round.

The last date to register for UP NEET PG 2022 counselling is 28th September 2022, till 2 pm. To complete the registration process, candidates have to pay the registration fee of Rs 3000 in the specified mode. The authorities conduct UP NEET PG counselling to offer admission to 891 MD/MS/PG Diploma seats in government colleges and 32 MDS seats in private colleges for the state's 50% quota.

UP NEET PG Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates UP NEET PG counselling registration 26th September 2022 Payment of UP NEET PG counselling registration fee 26th to 28th September 2022 (Till 2 pm) UP NEET PG Counselling Online security fee for admission date 26th to 28th September 2022 (Till 2 pm) Last date to register for UP PG medical counselling 28th September 2022 (Till 2 PM) UP NEET PG Counselling Merit List 28th - 29th September 2022 UP NEET PG choice filling and locking 29th September to 2nd October 2022 (Till 2 PM) UP NEET PG Counselling Result date 3rd - 4th October 2022 Release of UP NEET PG Allotment letter for admission 5th to 8th October 2022

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration

To participate in UP NEET PG admission counselling 2022, all the eligible candidates have to register at upneet.gov.in. While filling UP NEET PG 2022 registration form, candidates will have to enter all the asked details. Further, they need to login and fill up the application form. They need to fill up the following details - personal, domicile, qualification, internship and other NEET PG exam details. Once the UP NEET PG Counselling application form is complete and has been submitted, DMET will prepare merit list that will have the following - state ranks, category and counselling details.

UP NEET PG Merit List 2022

On the basis of details provided on the Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling registration 2022, the authorities will release the merit list. As per the UP NEET PG merit rank, candidates will be allotted seats in medical counselling for admission to Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), PG Diploma and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses. As per the updates, the security fees of UP NEET PG admission is Rs. 30,000 for government medical and dental colleges whereas for private medical and dental colleges the fees will be Rs 2,00,000 and Rs 1,00,000 respectively.

