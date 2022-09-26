TS PECET Result 2022 (Declared): Download Telangana PECET Rank Card at pecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PECET Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2022 result in online mode. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their TS PECET result 2022 at pecet.tsche.ac.in. To download TS PECET rankcard, candidates will have to use their hall ticket number and date of birth in the login window.

As per media reports, a total of 95.93% of candidates qualified out of 2,360 who had appeared for the TS PECET 2022. Badhavath Shiva and G Krishnamma of Mahabubnagar secured first rank in the TS DPEd and BPEd entrance tests respectively. The results for the TS PECET 2022 were declared by the Chairman of TSCHE, Professor R. Limbadri.

How To Download TS PECET Result 2022?

As per the updates, the TS PECET result was announced by Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman, Prof. R Limbadri, Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Prof. Ch Gopal Reddy and Mahatma University Registrar Prof. T Krishna Rao. Now, it can be checked and downloaded on the official website as well.

To do, candidates will have to visit the official website - pecet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, click on - Download Rank Card. A new page will appear on the screen. Now, enter the asked login credentials - PECET Hallticket Number and Date of Birth. The Telangana PECET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

TS PECET Result Statistics 2022

As per media reports, 1,456 candidates appeared for the bachelor’s in physical education course out of which 1,393 qualified. In diploma in physical education admissions, 904 appeared for the entrance test and 871 qualified. As per the updates, 95.93% of the candidates have qualified in Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2022.

TS PECET Counselling 2022

Now, that the Telangana PECET result has been announced, it is expected that the counselling dates and detailed schedule will also be released soon. Candidates who have qualified in the PECET exam are eligible to apply for the counselling process. The dates for TS PECET counselling will be announced soon.

