NEET PG Cut Off 2023: Check Qualifying Percentile and Cut Off Score Here

    NEET PG Cut off marks have been issued. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG 2023 exams can check the NEET PG 2023 cutoff marks here.

    Updated: Mar 14, 2023 19:12 IST
    NEET PG cutoff 2023: The NEET PG 2023 Results have been announced on the official website. The announcement regarding the results was made by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Chemicals and Fertilizers, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. Candidates who appeared for the NEET PG 2023 exams can check the NEET PG 2023 Result through the link provided on the official website.

    Candidates must note that at the moment the official website of the National Board of Examination is unavailable and students are advised to keep refreshing the page to check their results.

    According to the NEET PG 2023 Result notification released, the cutoff scores have been mentioned for the various categories. Students can visit the official website - natboard.edu.in to check the NEET PG 2023 Results. Candidates can also click on the link provided here to check the NEET PG 2023 Results. 

    NEET PG 2023 Result- https://natboard.edu.in/viewNotice.php?NBE=YmRuUDlBL1hFVDUyWUtxNWZRc0NPQT09

    NEET PG Cut Off  and Qualifying Percentile

    According to the notification issued, the NEET PG 2023 Cutoff marks and qualifying percentile for the various categories is mentioned below. 

    Category

    Percentile

    Score

    General/EWS

    50th Percentile

    291

    General/PwDB

    45th Percentile

    274

    SC/ST/OBC (Including PwDB of SC/ST/OBC

    40th Percentile

    257

    How to Check NEET PG 2023 Results

    The NEET PG 2023 Result link is now available online. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to check the NEET PG 2023 Results.

    Step 1: Visit the NEET PG 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2023 Result link

    Step 3: Click on the link provided in the notification

    Step 4: The NEET PG 2023 Result will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the NEET PG 2023 Result for further admissions

