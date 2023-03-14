NEET PG Cut Off 2023: Check Qualifying Percentile and Cut Off Score Here

NEET PG cutoff 2023: The NEET PG 2023 Results have been announced on the official website. The announcement regarding the results was made by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Chemicals and Fertilizers, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. Candidates who appeared for the NEET PG 2023 exams can check the NEET PG 2023 Result through the link provided on the official website.

Candidates must note that at the moment the official website of the National Board of Examination is unavailable and students are advised to keep refreshing the page to check their results.

According to the NEET PG 2023 Result notification released, the cutoff scores have been mentioned for the various categories. Students can visit the official website - natboard.edu.in to check the NEET PG 2023 Results. Candidates can also click on the link provided here to check the NEET PG 2023 Results.

NEET PG 2023 Result- https://natboard.edu.in/viewNotice.php?NBE=YmRuUDlBL1hFVDUyWUtxNWZRc0NPQT09

The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today!



Congrats to all students declared qualified in results.



NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams & declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts!



https://t.co/7rZshIOr3p — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 14, 2023

NEET PG Cut Off and Qualifying Percentile

According to the notification issued, the NEET PG 2023 Cutoff marks and qualifying percentile for the various categories is mentioned below.

Category Percentile Score General/EWS 50th Percentile 291 General/PwDB 45th Percentile 274 SC/ST/OBC (Including PwDB of SC/ST/OBC 40th Percentile 257

How to Check NEET PG 2023 Results

The NEET PG 2023 Result link is now available online. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to check the NEET PG 2023 Results.

Step 1: Visit the NEET PG 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2023 Result link

Step 3: Click on the link provided in the notification

Step 4: The NEET PG 2023 Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the NEET PG 2023 Result for further admissions

Also Read: NEET PG Result 2023 Announced at nbe.edu.in, Check Cut Off Scores Here