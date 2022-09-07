NEET Result 2022 (Date and Time): When will NTA Declare NEET UG Scorecard Today at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Result 2022 (Date and Time): When will NTA declare NEET UG Result 2022 and NEET Scorecard 2022? This is a million-dollar question which will be addressed by NTA - National Testing Agency Today. As per the latest communication by the apex testing agency, the NEET UG 2022 Result for the medical entrance exam is expected to be declared today - 7th Sept 2022. The agency, in a notification released earlier in the month, confirmed that NEET 2022 Results will be declared by Wednesday. However, since then, the exam authority has been completely tight lipped about any further development as far as NEET UG Result 2022 is concerned. One thing which has been confirmed about NEET UG 2022 Result is that it will be declared online and made available to students via official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. Once declared, candidates will also be able to check NEET Result and download the scorecard from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Check NEET UG Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Is NEET Result 2022 Declared?

With NEET Result 2022 expected to be announced anytime today, it is natural for aspirants to be confused about the status of the result declaration. This has also led to several medical aspirants taking to social media or Google asking the question ‘Is NEET Result 2022 Declared?’. However, they should note that as of now, NTA has not declared NEET Result 2022 but is expected to do so today. While exact NEET Result 2022 Time has not been notified by the exam authority, going by the general trend and the reports coming from NTA HQ; students should expect NEET 2022 Results to be declared only by late evening today. To stay updated about latest NEET Result 2022 Date and Time News, candidates are advised to stay tuned to jagranjosh.com and keep refreshing this page for regular updates.

NEET Result 2022 on Email and SMS

Another common question that NEET aspirants who have appeared for the medical entrance exam will have is if the NEET UG Result 2022 will be sent to them via Email or SMS. Well, as of now, NTA has not announced any decision to send NEET Result Scorecard to the candidates on their personal communication details. However, last year i.e., 2021, NTA had notified students about NEET UG 2022 Results by sending the information to their registered Email ID and Phone Numbers. Therefore, it is likely that NEET 2022 Result may be sent to your email id as well post formal declaration. Hence, everyone is advised to keep a check here for latest updates. However, still the quickest way to check NEET UG Result 2022 will always be via official website.

Also Read: NEET UG 2022 Result Today - Live Updates