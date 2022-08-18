NEET Result 2022 Likely after a Week of Answer Key Release, Know Tentative Date Here

NEET Result 2022 Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 result by this month. As per media reports, the NEET result 2022 will be released within a week after the answer key is released in online mode. NTA will be releasing the official NEET answer key soon at neet.nta.nic.in by this week. However, an official confirmation is still awaited regarding the same.

As per the recent updates, NTA will also give candidates at least 2 days to raise objections in the provisional NEET answer key. Once the objections are raised, the experts will go through it and based on that the final answer key for NEET 2022 will be released. Along with that, NEET result will also be announced.

NEET Result 2022 Date

The result of NEET will be announced soon after the release of answer key. As per media reports, the release date for NEET result 2022 is expected within a week from the availability of answer key. Once the NEET answer key is released and the raising of objections is done, NTA will soon release the results within a week. In NEET UG 2022, over 18 lakh (18,72,341) candidates registered, out of which 95% attendance was recorded. About 8,07,541 aspirants are boys, 10,64,791 girls and 11 are transgender.

NEET Answer Key 2022 Updates

As per the available information, the exact date for the release of NEET answer has not been announced. Media reports claim that the NEET answer key will be released by this week. However, NTA officials have not released the exact date and time. Along with the answer key, NTA will also be releasing NEET OMR sheets and question papers. Candidates must also check the same for any errors and raise objections. Any objections received after the window closes will not be entertained.

NEET 2022

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) was conducted on 17th July 2022 in pen and paper mode across the country. After the announcement of result, the NEET ranks will be used by central and state bodies to hold 15% of all India quotas and 85% of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET Counselling at - mcc.nic.in.