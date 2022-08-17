NEET Answer Key 2022 Live: NTA to release NEET Answer Key, Download NEET UG OMR Sheet at neet.nta.nic.in

HIGHLIGHTS NEET 2022 Answer Key To be Available Soon NEET OMR Response Sheets 2022 To Be Release Soon Check NEET Answer Key 2022 at neet.nta.nic

NEET Answer Key 2022 Live: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG answer key any time soon now. As per the media reports, the NEET 2022 answer key is expected to be released by today or tomorrow i.e 17th or 18th August. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the release of the NEET provisional answer key as of now. The release date of the NEET answer key is still awaited. Once the NEET UG 2022 results are released, candidates can check and download it from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the release of the NEET UG answer key, NTA will also issue candidates OMR response sheets. This year, NEET UG was held on 17th July 2022 at different centres located in 497 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India. As per media reports, 18,72,341 candidates registered to appear for NEET UG 2022.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on NEET 2022 Answer Key!