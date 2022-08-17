NEET Answer Key 2022 Live: NTA to release NEET Answer Key, Download NEET UG OMR Sheet at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Answer Key 2022 Live: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG answer key any time soon now. As per the media reports, the NEET 2022 answer key is expected to be released by today or tomorrow i.e 17th or 18th August. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the release of the NEET provisional answer key as of now. The release date of the NEET answer key is still awaited. Once the NEET UG 2022 results are released, candidates can check and download it from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
Along with the release of the NEET UG answer key, NTA will also issue candidates OMR response sheets. This year, NEET UG was held on 17th July 2022 at different centres located in 497 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India. As per media reports, 18,72,341 candidates registered to appear for NEET UG 2022.
17 Aug 03:23 PMOver 18 lakh Candidates Appeared For NEET 2022
A total of 18.72 lakh candidates had applied for NEET 2022, which is the highest number in the past five years. According to NTA, the exam recorded 95 per cent attendance. With the release of the NTA NEET answer key 2022, over 18 lakh candidates will receive their OMR sheets and calculate their estimated scores.
17 Aug 03:07 PMHow to calculate score using NEET 2022 answer key?
After the NTA NEET answer key is released candidates can check their answers (as in the NEET OMR sheet PDF) with the official NEET 2022 answer key. Further, they will have to count the correct and incorrect responses to know their NEET score.
17 Aug 02:51 PMNEET Answer Key 2022 Date
NTA NEET 2022 answer key release date is expected soon. However, various coaching institutes have released the NEET UG answer key for different sets. Check the video for more details -
17 Aug 02:34 PMHow to raise objections in NEET answer key 2022?
The window to raise objections will be activated on neet.nta.nic.in after the NEET answer key is released. There is a fee to raise objections. NTA will only accept objections raised online, following the prescribed process. Feedback send offline, by post, will not be accepted.
17 Aug 02:02 PMWhen Neet Result 2022 will be Declared?
Now that the medical entrance exam is over, NEET result 2022 is expected to be released soon in August. Once available, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Check login window below -
17 Aug 01:44 PMNEET UG 2022: Best Medical Colleges in India
Earlier, the education ministry has released the NIRF rankings 2022 for medical colleges. Check the tweet below -
The top 03 institutions under MEDICAL category in the newly-released #IndiaRankings2022, National Institute Ranking Framework. For detailed info, visit #NIRF portal: https://t.co/v0Oh5Zm0gG pic.twitter.com/zJkMukzvN4— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 15, 2022
17 Aug 01:27 PMNEET Answer Key 2022 by NTA
National Testing Agency will release the official NEET answer keys on the official website in the form of a pdf along with the OMR sheet. With the help of the provisional answer key of NEET 2022 released by NTA, candidates will be able to cross-check their responses.
17 Aug 01:11 PMNEET 2022: Check Top Medical Colleges in Delhi
Some of the top medical colleges in Delhi are -
AIIMS, New Delhi
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital
Maulana Azad Medical College
University College of Medical Sciences
Lady Hardinge Medical College
Jamia Hamdard
17 Aug 12:59 PMNEET 2022 Question Paper PDFs to Release Soon
Along with the NEET 2022 official answer keys, NTA will release the question paper PDFs of the exam across the sets, codes and languages. Candidates appearing in the next year exam can also download the NEET 2022 question paper PDF for preparation and practice purposes.
17 Aug 12:47 PMNEET UG 2022 Marking Scheme
|
Particulars
|
Score
|
Correct Response/Answer
|
4 Marks
|
Incorrect Response/Answer
|
One mark to be deducted
|
Unanswered
|
0
|
More than one response
|
0
17 Aug 12:33 PMHow can I calculate my scores using NEET answer key 2022?
To calculate the probable marks using NEET 2022 answer key, candidates must check the total number of correct and incorrect answers. Using the marking scheme, multiply the total number of correct answers by 4 and multiply the total wrong attempts by 1.
17 Aug 12:17 PMHow to download NEET UG answer key 2022?
To download the NEET answer key 2022, candidates will have to follow the steps -
17 Aug 12:03 PMHas NTA Released NEET Answer Key 2022?
As of now, NTA has not yet released the NEET answer key 2022. It is expected to be available soon. Initially, NTA will release the NEET 2022 answer key on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in along with the scanned copies of the OMR Sheet and the question papers.
17 Aug 11:49 AMNEET Answer Key 2022 Official Website
The answer key of NEET 2022 will be released on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Check below the of official website -
17 Aug 11:31 AMWhere to download NEET UG Answer Key 2022?
Candidates will be able to check the NEET answer key 2022 on these websites, once announced -
17 Aug 11:22 AMNEET Answer Key 2022 Date, OMR Response Sheets and Question Papers
17 Aug 10:50 AMHow To Download NEET Answer Key 2022?
To download NEET 2022 answer key, candidates will have to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic. Go through the video to know how to download NEET UG answer key 2022 -
17 Aug 10:48 AMPrevious Year's NEET UG Answer Key Date
|
Exam Year
|
Exam Date
|
Result Date
|
NEET 2022
|
17th July 2022
|
To be announced
|
NEET 2021
|
12th September 2021
|
1st November 2021
|
NEET 2020
|
13th September 2020
|
16th October 2020
|
NEET 2019
|
5th May 2019
|
5th June 2019
|
NEET 2018
|
6th May 2018
|
4th June 2018
17 Aug 10:48 AMNEET UG Answer Key 2022 To Release Soon
As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET UG 2022 answer keys soon. According to media reports, it is expected that NEET UG 2022 answer keys might be released today or tomorrow.