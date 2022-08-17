    Live

    NEET Answer Key 2022 Live: NTA to release NEET Answer Key, Download NEET UG OMR Sheet at neet.nta.nic.in

    Published on: Wed 17 Aug 2022 03:08 PM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2022

    NEET 2022 Answer Key To be Available Soon NEET OMR Response Sheets 2022 To Be Release Soon Check NEET Answer Key 2022 at neet.nta.nic

    NEET Answer Key 2022 Live: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG answer key any time soon now. As per the media reports, the NEET 2022 answer key is expected to be released by today or tomorrow i.e 17th or 18th August. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the release of the NEET provisional answer key as of now. The release date of the NEET answer key is still awaited. Once the NEET UG 2022 results are released, candidates can check and download it from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

    Along with the release of the NEET UG answer key, NTA will also issue candidates OMR response sheets. This year, NEET UG was held on 17th July 2022 at different centres located in 497 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India. As per media reports, 18,72,341 candidates registered to appear for NEET UG 2022. 

    • 17 Aug 03:23 PM

      Over 18 lakh Candidates Appeared For NEET 2022

      A total of 18.72 lakh candidates had applied for NEET 2022, which is the highest number in the past five years. According to NTA, the exam recorded 95 per cent attendance. With the release of the NTA NEET answer key 2022, over 18 lakh candidates will receive their OMR sheets and calculate their estimated scores.

    • 17 Aug 03:07 PM

      How to calculate score using NEET 2022 answer key?

      After the NTA NEET answer key is released candidates can check their answers (as in the NEET OMR sheet PDF) with the official NEET 2022 answer key. Further, they will have to count the correct and incorrect responses to know their NEET score. 


       

       

    • 17 Aug 02:51 PM

      NEET Answer Key 2022 Date

      NTA NEET 2022 answer key release date is expected soon. However, various coaching institutes have released the NEET UG answer key for different sets. Check the video for more details - 


       

    • 17 Aug 02:34 PM

      How to raise objections in NEET answer key 2022?

      The window to raise objections will be activated on neet.nta.nic.in after the NEET answer key is released. There is a fee to raise objections. NTA will only accept objections raised online, following the prescribed process. Feedback send offline, by post, will not be accepted. 

       

    • 17 Aug 02:02 PM

      When Neet Result 2022 will be Declared?

      Now that the medical entrance exam is over, NEET result 2022 is expected to be released soon in August. Once available, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Check login window below -


      NEET UG Result 2022 

    • 17 Aug 01:44 PM

      NEET UG 2022: Best Medical Colleges in India

      Earlier, the education ministry has released the NIRF rankings 2022 for medical colleges. Check the tweet below - 

    • 17 Aug 01:27 PM

      NEET Answer Key 2022 by NTA

      National Testing Agency will release the official NEET answer keys on the official website in the form of a pdf along with the OMR sheet. With the help of the provisional answer key of NEET 2022 released by NTA, candidates will be able to cross-check their responses.

    • 17 Aug 01:11 PM

      NEET 2022: Check Top Medical Colleges in Delhi

      Some of the top medical colleges in Delhi are - 

      1. AIIMS, New Delhi

      2. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

      3. Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital 

      4. Maulana Azad Medical College 

      5. University College of Medical Sciences 

      6. Lady Hardinge Medical College 

      7. Jamia Hamdard

    • 17 Aug 12:59 PM

      NEET 2022 Question Paper PDFs to Release Soon

      Along with the NEET 2022 official answer keys, NTA will release the question paper PDFs of the exam across the sets, codes and languages. Candidates appearing in the next year exam can also download the NEET 2022 question paper PDF for preparation and practice purposes.

    • 17 Aug 12:47 PM

      NEET UG 2022 Marking Scheme

      Particulars 

      Score

      Correct Response/Answer

      4 Marks

      Incorrect Response/Answer

      One mark to be deducted

      Unanswered

      0

      More than one response

      0

    • 17 Aug 12:33 PM

      How can I calculate my scores using NEET answer key 2022?

      To calculate the probable marks using NEET 2022 answer key, candidates must check the total number of correct and incorrect answers. Using the marking scheme, multiply the total number of correct answers by 4 and multiply the total wrong attempts by 1.

      NEET 2022 answer key 

    • 17 Aug 12:17 PM

      How to download NEET UG answer key 2022?

      To download the NEET answer key 2022, candidates will have to follow the steps -

      • 1st Step - Go to the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
      • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the official link of NEET UG answer key.
      • 3rd Step - NEET answer key PDF will appear on the screen.
      • 4th Step - Download the final answer key for the NEET 2022 exam. 

    • 17 Aug 12:03 PM

      Has NTA Released NEET Answer Key 2022?

      As of now, NTA has not yet released the NEET answer key 2022. It is expected to be available soon. Initially, NTA will release the NEET 2022 answer key on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in along with the scanned copies of the OMR Sheet and the question papers.

    • 17 Aug 11:49 AM

      NEET Answer Key 2022 Official Website

      The answer key of NEET 2022 will be released on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Check below the of official website - 

      NEET UG Answer Key 2022 

    • 17 Aug 11:31 AM

      Where to download NEET UG Answer Key 2022?

      Candidates will be able to check the NEET answer key 2022 on these websites, once announced - 

      • neet.nta.nic.in
      • nta.ac.in

    • 17 Aug 11:22 AM

      NEET Answer Key 2022 Date, OMR Response Sheets and Question Papers

      Going as per media reports, NTA will also release the NEET answer key in online mode. However, any confirmation on NEET UG answer key release date 2022 is still awaited. The provisional NEET UG 2022 answer key will be put out along with the question paper as well as the OMR response sheets of the candidates. They can use these to calculate their probable NEET UG score.  

    • 17 Aug 10:50 AM

      How To Download NEET Answer Key 2022?

      To download NEET 2022 answer key, candidates will have to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic. Go through the video to know how to download NEET UG answer key 2022 - 

    • 17 Aug 10:48 AM

      Previous Year's NEET UG Answer Key Date

      Exam Year

      Exam Date

      Result Date

      NEET 2022

      17th July 2022

      To be announced

      NEET 2021

      12th September 2021

      1st November 2021

      NEET 2020

      13th September 2020

      16th October 2020

      NEET 2019

      5th May 2019

      5th June 2019

      NEET 2018

      6th May 2018

      4th June 2018

    • 17 Aug 10:48 AM

      NEET UG Answer Key 2022 To Release Soon

      As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET UG 2022 answer keys soon. According to media reports, it is expected that NEET UG 2022 answer keys might be released today or tomorrow.

