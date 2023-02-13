NEET SS 2022 Mop Up Round Registration Begins, Get Direct Link Here

NEET SS 2022 for Mop Up Round Begins: As per the official schedule, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for the Special Mop Up Round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) today- February 13, 2023. Candidates who wish to participate in the MopUp Round of NEET SS Counselling 2022 can register themselves on the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in

However, the authorities will close the registrations for NEET SS Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round on February 15, 2023. Candidates will be able to pay the fee up to 4.00 pm of February 15, 2023. Also, the choice filling or locking will be opened from February 13 (5.00 pm onwards) to February 15, 2023 (till 11.59 pm). Candidates can check out the complete NEET SS Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round Schedule below.

NEET SS 2022 Mop Up Round Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round Schedule

Event Date MopUp Round Registration Begins February 13 to 15, 2023 (payment facility up to 4.00 pm of Feb 15) Choice filling and locking February 13 to 15, 2023 (choice locking between 5.00 pm of Feb 13 to 11.59 pm of Feb 15) Processing of seat allotment February 16, 2023, Declaration of Seat Allotment Result February 17, 2023, Reporting at allotted colleges February 18 to 23, 2023 ( upto 5.00 pm)

How to Register for NEET SS 2022 Mop Up Round?

Candidates can register for NEET SS 2022 Mop Up Round from today-February 13, 2023. They can follow these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on NEET SS Counselling Mop Up Round Registration link

Step 3: Register with the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with the roll number and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload required documents (if required) and pay registration fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

