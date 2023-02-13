    NEET SS 2022 Mop Up Round Registration Begins, Get Direct Link Here

    The authorities have started the NEET SS 2022 Mop Up Round Registration at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can register themselves till Feb 15, 2023. Check the complete counselling schedule here

     

    Updated: Feb 13, 2023 13:23 IST
    NEET SS 2022 Mop Up Round Registration Begins
    NEET SS 2022 Mop Up Round Registration Begins

    NEET SS 2022 for Mop Up Round Begins: As per the official schedule, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for the Special Mop Up Round of  National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) today- February 13, 2023. Candidates who wish to participate in the MopUp Round of NEET SS Counselling 2022 can register themselves on the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in

    However, the authorities will close the registrations for NEET SS Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round on February 15, 2023. Candidates will be able to pay the fee up to 4.00 pm of February 15, 2023. Also, the choice filling or locking will be opened from February 13 (5.00 pm onwards) to February 15, 2023 (till 11.59 pm). Candidates can check out the complete NEET SS Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round Schedule below.

    NEET SS 2022 Mop Up Round Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

    NEET SS Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round Schedule

    Event

    Date

    MopUp Round Registration Begins

    February 13 to 15, 2023 (payment facility up to 4.00 pm of Feb 15)

    Choice filling and locking

    February 13 to 15, 2023 (choice locking between 5.00 pm of Feb 13 to 11.59 pm of Feb 15)

    Processing of seat allotment

    February 16, 2023,

    Declaration of Seat Allotment Result

    February 17, 2023,

    Reporting at allotted colleges

    February 18 to 23, 2023 ( upto 5.00 pm)

    How to Register for NEET SS 2022 Mop Up Round?

    Candidates can register for NEET SS 2022 Mop Up Round from today-February 13, 2023. They can follow these steps to register-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in

    Step 2: Click on NEET SS Counselling Mop Up Round Registration link

    Step 3: Register with the required details

    Step 4: Now, log in with the roll number and password

    Step 5: Fill out the application form

    Step 6: Upload required documents (if required) and pay registration fee

    Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

    Also Read: NEET UG 2023: Registration to Commence Soon, Check Updates Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification