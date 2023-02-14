NEET SS 2022 Mop Up Round Registration To End Tomorrow, Check Who Can Apply Here

NEET SS 2022 Mop Up Registration Ends Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the mop up round registrations of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) Counselling tomorrow- February 15, 2023. Candidates who are willing to participate in the NEET SS 2022 Mop Up Round can register themselves on the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in

However, the payment facility will be available till 4.00 pm tomorrow i.e. February 15, 2023. The authorities have also opened the choice filling/locking window between February 13 and 15, 2023. The NEET SS 2022 Mop Up Round Result will be declared on February 17, 2023, on the official website. Candidates can check out the entire NEET SS Counselling 2022 Schedule for Mop Up Round

NEET SS 2022 Mop Up Round Dates

Event Date MopUp Round Registration Begins February 13 to 15, 2023 (payment facility up to 4.00 pm of Feb 15) Choice filling and locking February 13 to 15, 2023 (choice locking between 5.00 pm of Feb 13 to 11.59 pm of Feb 15 Processing of seat allotment February 16, 2023, Declaration of Seat Allotment Result February 17, 2023, Reporting at allotted colleges February 18 to 23, 2023 ( upto 5.00 pm)

Who can Apply for NEET SS 2022 Mop Up Round?

Candidates must have qualified for the examination to participate in NEET SS Counselling 2022. Those who have scored more than or equal to the qualifying NEET SS cut-offs released by NBE will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Documents Required for NEET SS 2022 Mop Up Round Counselling

Shortlisted candidates can report to the allotted colleges between February 18 and 23, 2023. They can check out the list of a few required documents here-

NEET SS 2022 Admit Card

NEET SS 2022 Result

MD/MS/DNB Degree Certificate

MBBS Degree Certificate

Permanent Registration Certificate for MBBS/MD/MS/DNB issued by NBE

Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of birth

A valid photo ID proof (PAN card/Driving License, Voter ID, Passport/Aadhar Card)

