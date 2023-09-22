  1. Home
NEET SS Admit Card 2023 Today at natboard.edu.in, Know What To Check In Hall Ticket

NEET SS 2023 admit card download link can be checked at natboard.edu.in today. Candidates registered for super specialty courses can download their NEET SS admit card by using the required login credentials. Check exam dates here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 22, 2023 11:37 IST
NEET SS Admit Card 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) admit cards today: September 22. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card online at natboard.edu.in. They have to use their login credentials: registration number and date of birth to access their NEET SS admit cards.

As per the revised schedule, the NEET SS 2023 will be conducted on September 29 and 30 in two shifts: 9 to 11:30 am and the second shift from 2 to 4:30 pm. Earlier, the NEET SS was scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 but later got postponed due to the G20 summit.

NEET SS  is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Super Specialty Courses for the academic session 2023-24. Through the exam, admission to the super speciality courses will be offered in the following institutes.

NEET SS Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today)

NEET SS Exam Dates 2023 

Candidates can check the exam dates of NEET SS from the table provided below: 

Exam Date 

Groups

 

September 29, 2023

Medical Group

September 29, 2023

Radiodiagnosis Group 

Microbiology Group

Pathology Group

Psychiatry Group

Surgical Group

Paediatric group

Anaesthesiology

Pharmacology Group

September 30, 2023

ENT Group

Respiratory Medicine Group

Obstetrics & Gynaecology Group

September 30, 2023

Orthopaedics Group

How to download NEET SS 2023 admit card? 

Candidates cannot appear for the exam without carrying their admit card. Therefore, they need to download it online. They can go through the steps to know how to download NEET SS hall ticket: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Select the tab NEET-SS

Step 3: Go to the applicant portal by clicking on the link applicant login

Step 4: In the login window, candidates have to enter their User ID and password

Step 5: The NEET SS admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download, save and take a printout of the admit card of NEET SS

What To Check In Hall Ticket of NBE NEET SS 2023? 

After downloading the admit card of NEET SS, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. The below-mentioned details are provided on the NEET SS 2023 admit card. They can check to be able to cross-verify the details before appearing for the exam.

Details Mentioned 

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Application form number

Exam centre

Exam centre address 

Chosen Specialty

NEET SS exam date

Time of reporting at the examination centre

Do candidates have to paste their photograph in NEET SS Admit Card 2023? 

As per past trends, candidates need to affix their latest passport-size photograph in the space provided on the admit card after downloading it. Check below the specifications required while affixing the photograph on the admit card: 

  • The photograph to be affixed on the NEET SS admit card should be a minimum of 35x45 mm and not larger than the box printed on the admit card for pasting the photograph
  • At least 75% of the area on the photograph should be occupied with the face and head of the candidate
  • The photograph should be in colour with white background
  • Candidates should not wear caps, stethoscopes, goggles, or ornaments in the photograph
  • The photograph should not have reflection or shadow on the face with red eyes
  • The photograph needs to be printed on high-quality paper with at least 600 dpi resolution

