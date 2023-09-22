NEET SS Admit Card 2023 Today at natboard.edu.in, Know What To Check In Hall Ticket

NEET SS Admit Card 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) admit cards today: September 22. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card online at natboard.edu.in. They have to use their login credentials: registration number and date of birth to access their NEET SS admit cards.

As per the revised schedule, the NEET SS 2023 will be conducted on September 29 and 30 in two shifts: 9 to 11:30 am and the second shift from 2 to 4:30 pm. Earlier, the NEET SS was scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 but later got postponed due to the G20 summit.

NEET SS is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Super Specialty Courses for the academic session 2023-24. Through the exam, admission to the super speciality courses will be offered in the following institutes.

NEET SS Exam Dates 2023

Candidates can check the exam dates of NEET SS from the table provided below:

Exam Date Groups September 29, 2023 Medical Group September 29, 2023 Radiodiagnosis Group Microbiology Group Pathology Group Psychiatry Group Surgical Group Paediatric group Anaesthesiology Pharmacology Group September 30, 2023 ENT Group Respiratory Medicine Group Obstetrics & Gynaecology Group September 30, 2023 Orthopaedics Group

How to download NEET SS 2023 admit card?

Candidates cannot appear for the exam without carrying their admit card. Therefore, they need to download it online. They can go through the steps to know how to download NEET SS hall ticket:

Step 1: Go to the official website: nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Select the tab NEET-SS

Step 3: Go to the applicant portal by clicking on the link applicant login

Step 4: In the login window, candidates have to enter their User ID and password

Step 5: The NEET SS admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download, save and take a printout of the admit card of NEET SS

What To Check In Hall Ticket of NBE NEET SS 2023?

After downloading the admit card of NEET SS, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. The below-mentioned details are provided on the NEET SS 2023 admit card. They can check to be able to cross-verify the details before appearing for the exam.

Details Mentioned Details Mentioned Candidate’s name Roll number Application form number Exam centre Exam centre address Chosen Specialty NEET SS exam date Time of reporting at the examination centre

Do candidates have to paste their photograph in NEET SS Admit Card 2023?

As per past trends, candidates need to affix their latest passport-size photograph in the space provided on the admit card after downloading it. Check below the specifications required while affixing the photograph on the admit card:

The photograph to be affixed on the NEET SS admit card should be a minimum of 35x45 mm and not larger than the box printed on the admit card for pasting the photograph

At least 75% of the area on the photograph should be occupied with the face and head of the candidate

The photograph should be in colour with white background

Candidates should not wear caps, stethoscopes, goggles, or ornaments in the photograph

The photograph should not have reflection or shadow on the face with red eyes

The photograph needs to be printed on high-quality paper with at least 600 dpi resolution

